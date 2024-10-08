Google uses artificial intelligence to protect Android smartphones from thieves: here’s how

Credit: Google.



Google is releasing new security features (announced during the last Google I/O event) aimed at protect Android smartphones from theft expertly exploiting artificial intelligence to guarantee the security of personal data in the event of theft of the device. These features, delivered through Play Services, include advanced tools, such as automatically locking the device in case of theft via the feature Theft Detection Lockoffline protection using Offline Device Lock and the ability to lock the phone remotely using the feature Remote Lock. With the combined use of sensors, wireless connections and AI, Google aims to significantly increase the security of Android users’ data. What’s new is rolling out and may not be available to everyone. On the compatibility side, the Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock functions are supported on any device with Android 10 or laterwhile for Remote Lock all you need is a device with Android 5 or later.

How AI works applied to the protection of Android devices

As mentioned in the introduction, the AI functions to protect Android devices in case of theft that Google is gradually rolling out are three. Let’s get to know them more closely.

Theft Detection Lock: this feature uses artificial intelligence to detect what Google defines as «a common movement associated with theft». The moment this type of movement is identified, the device screen immediately locks, preventing the thief from accessing the personal data of the owner of the stolen device. This system uses the power of sensors integrated into the devices, together with Wi-Fi and connections with other smart devices, to continuously monitor the situation.

Offline Device Lock: this other security feature is activated if the thief tries to deactivate the phone's Internet connection, with the aim of avoiding tracking of the device through services such as "Find my device". The device will automatically lock, preventing data access even if it is no longer connected to the network. This is especially important if your phone is stolen in areas where there is no signal or where Internet access is disabled.

Remote Lock: with this function it is possible to block, with the help of another device, the smartphone that has been stolen by the thief. How? Very simply by using your phone number and passing a quick security check. This function was designed for all those cases in which it is not possible to act using the "Find my device" function.

Credit: 9To5Google.



Availability of new AI-based security features

As for the availability of new Google AI-based security featuresthese are already being distributed. It should be noted, however, that Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock are only available for smartphones updated to AD Android 10 or later; Remote Lock, however, is available on terminals that are updated to Android 5 or later.

Your Android device, despite meeting the minimum requirements just reported, has not yet received these innovations? As colleagues at explain The Vergeif you don’t have the features yet «You can try updating Google Play Services, although Google tends to roll out new features over time, rather than to everyone at once».