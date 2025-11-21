Google’s Gemini Agent is official, the AI ​​that does things for the user: what it is and how it works

Gemini Agent from Google is official. After announcing the new Gemini 3 model, Google has also materialized its first one AI agentwhich presents itself as aoperational extension of Gemini 3 Procapable not only of analyzing information but also of organizing, searching, compiling and acting on the user’s behalf in concrete contexts. The idea is to offer support that manages complex daily tasks, such as emails, reservations, travel itineraries or in-depth searches, leaving the user to have the final say on what to do. Gemini Agent combines multiple skills: from real-time web browsing to integration with some Google apps, to an internal planning system that breaks down a goal into a series of coordinated actions.

At the same time, Google emphasizes that This is still an experimental featurewith precise limits for age, geographic area and account type, and with numerous measures to avoid unwanted behavior. In the next paragraphs we will look a little closer how Gemini Agent workswhat it can do today and what direction it suggests on the future of “intelligent agents”, i.e. all those solutions based on AI that, rather than producing responses and outputs of various kinds, act and carry out actions of various kinds on behalf of the user.

What is Google Gemini Agent and how it works

When asked, Gemini Agent analyzes the user’s request and formulates an action plan, i.e. a strategy made up of intermediate steps, in order to obtain the result in the most effective way possible. This planning capability is based on the Gemini 3 model. In addition to generating text, the model is trained to orchestrate external tools: it can perform targeted searches, compare sources, consult multiple web pages and summarize their contents in a coherent way before making any operational decisions.

One of the most distinctive functions is the live web browsing. When deemed necessary, Gemini Agent can open a special Chrome window designed for use by the AI. It’s one “sandbox”that is, an isolated and limited environment that serves to control and contain their actions. Within this session the agent can scroll through pages, click links, compare offers, check the availability of hotels or flights and collect all the useful information to achieve the purpose for which it was invoked. When the user feels the need to intervene in what the Google Gemini agent is doing, he can take command and manually control the browsing session.

As Google explains on the service information page «Gemini Agent can take advantage of some connected apps such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Keep, Tasks and can also use Google Maps and YouTube services» and this 360-degree integration with its services makes the tool potentially very versatile. Integration with the services just mentioned, however, is not automatic: the user chooses which services to authorize and, at any time, which authorizations to revoke.

What are the practical advantages of integrating Google services with Gemini Agent? Just to give a few examples, you can ask the agent to filter important emails, archive unnecessary messages, set tasks, reorder appointments or search for documents linked to a specific project. You can also combine multiple operations: for example, have an attachment retrieved in Drive, link it to a specific reference file, and have a draft response on that topic proposed to you to send via email.

In many respects, the approach resembles that of the so-called “agentic browsers”i.e. AI systems designed to act directly on the Web. While products such as Comet Of Perplexity or ChatGPT Atlas Of OpenAI or experimental solutions from other developers often work from within the user’s main browser, Gemini Agent works from outside, making everything more privacy-friendly.

When the Gemini Agent assistant arrives

Currently Gemini Agent is available on desktop only to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the United States United States and only by setting the language to English. Another requirement to be able to use it: be adults. Workspace and Student accounts are not yet supported, but Google has announced its intention to soon extend availability to other regions and languages, leaving us to imagine an arrival in Italy in the near future.