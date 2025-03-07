Government Cheese, the trailer of the new comedy series with David Oyelowo

On Apple TV+ a new comedy TV series entitled Government Cheese (literally “Government cheese”), set in 1969 and played by David Oyelowo (Selma, Lawmen: Bass Reeves), who is also an executive producer. Here are the advances on the cast, plot and release date of the series, and also the official trailer in Italian of Government Cheese.

The cast of the series

Next to Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi of Aldo Winston and Evan Ellison are the protagonists of the series of creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. The cast also includes Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Julien Heron (Baskets), Djilali Rez-Kallah (“My Hero”), Louis Ferreira (Stargate Universe), Thomas Beaudain (Hubert & Fanny), Kyle Mac (The Mac (The Boys) with John Ortiz (Bad Monkey) and Adam Beach (Smoke Signals).

Produced by the Apple Studios and the Macro Television Studios, Government Cheese is written, produced executively and co-produced by Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Hunter also takes care of the direction and Oyelowo, in addition to being the protagonist, is an executive producer with his Yoruba Saxon brand. The series is also produced by Charles D. King and Marta Fernandez for Macro Television Studios. Ali Brown is executive producer for Ventureland.

What is the Government Cheese about

Government Cheese is a surrealist comedy set in the 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, an eccentric family that chases ambitious and apparently unattainable dreams, splendidly detached from the reality of the world that surrounds it. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, the long -awaited family meeting does not go as he had foreseen. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Missick), and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (of Allo Winston) formed an unconventional family unit and Hampon’s return throws their world in chaos.

When Government Cheese comes out

The TV series will be released on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 16 April with the first four episodes of the ten totals followed by a weekly episode, until May 28th.

The Trailer of Government Cheese