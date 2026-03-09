Great returns and new Spanish thrillers. The series to watch on Netflix this week

A new Monday in March arrives and our usual appointment with the best Netflix releases of this week is back. What are the series that will debut on the streaming platform in the next few days that you shouldn’t miss? There are many new Netflix debuts this week which runs from 9 to 15 March 2026 but the most important are the great returns of series loved by the public. Let’s find out which ones together.

The giant “One Piece” returns with the second season (March 10)

There was a long wait but we’re finally here. “One Piece”, the live-action inspired by the manga of the same name by Eiichiro Oda returns to Netflix with its second season this week, revealing even tougher adversaries and the most dangerous missions yet.

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates set sail for the extraordinary Rotta Maggiore, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonders emerge from every corner. As they travel across this unpredictable world in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they will encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

A new reality show about age differences in love is released: “Age of Attraction” (March 11)

There is also a new social experiment on love: “Age of Attraction”.

Age takes a back seat for some singles looking for a soul mate, but can the years separate them? In this new dating show and social experiment conducted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, a group of participants will discover if it is true that years don’t matter in love.

There is the great return of “Virgin River” with the seventh season (March 12)

Two years after the last season, one of the series most loved by the public returns to Netflix: “Virgin River” with its seventh season. Thus continues the story of the love story between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) taken from Robyn Carr’s romance novels. What will happen? We’ll find out on March 12th.

There is also a new Spanish thriller series: “That Night” (March 13)

During a family vacation in the Dominican Republic, Elena (Clara Galle) accidentally hits a man with his car. Desperate and terrified, she calls her sisters Paula (Claudia Salas) and Chris (Paula Usero) to ask for help. Upon their arrival, they must decide how to handle the incident, as they cannot bear the idea of ​​their younger sister ending up in prison, leaving her son motherless. How far will they be willing to go to protect their family?