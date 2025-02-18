Grok 3, Xai by Elon Musk presents the new model to advance: how it works and what can do

On the evening of Monday XAI, the artificial intelligence startup founded by Elon Muskpresented Grok 3his most recent model of Ai Advanced. Presented as “the most powerful chatbot in the world”, Grok 3 is able to analyze images, answer complex questions and integrate advanced features with the social network X (once known as Twitter) and, during the presentation in live streaming, would beat According to the company “Google Gemini of Alphabet, the V3 model of Deepseek, Claude of Anthropic and GPT-4o by Openai”.

To train this model, Xai used a vast data center in Memphis, equipped with about 200,000 graphic processing units (GPU), providing Grok 3 one Calculation power 10 times higher than Grok 2his predecessor. The training set has been expanded to include US legal documents and other sources, which should allow Grok 3 to understand and answer a wider range of questions.

XAI also introduced new features for Grok applications on iOS and Web, including “Deepsearch”an advanced research tool based on the AI ​​that analyzes Internet and X to provide detailed answers to users’ questions. Subscribers at the Premium+ X level will have priority access to Grok 3, while further features will be available via a new plan called “Supergrok”. In the future, Xai plans to make Open Source Grok 2 once Grok 3 will be completely stable, thus promoting transparency and collaboration in the artificial intelligence community.

The characteristics of Grok 3 Ai, the new family of models launched by Xai by Elon Musk

Grok 3 represents a significant evolution compared to previous models, with images analysis and responses to complex questions. This new version was developed using a Data Center in Memphisequipped with about 200,000 GPUwhich has made it possible to increase the calculation power by about ten times compared to Grok 2. The training set has been expanded to include legal documents of US origin, as well as other not better specified sources, improving the capacity of the model understand and answer a wide range of questions.

During a presentation in live streaming, Elon Musk He described Grok 3 as “an artificial intelligence that seeks the truth to the maximum, even if this truth is sometimes in contrast with what is politically correct». This approach, therefore, aims to put the model in the conditions to provide more accurate answers and less influenced by cultural or political bias.

To be honest, Grok 3 is not a single model, but a family of models designed for different needs. A lighter version, called Grok 3 minioffers faster answers, sacrificing (at least in part) the accuracy. Two specific models of the Grok 3 family, called Grok 3 Reasoning And Grok 3 Mini Reasoningare designed for «Think carefully “ problems, directly challenging other “reasoning” models such as O3-Mini of Openi e R1 of the Chinese company Deepseek.

According to the statements of Xai, Grok 3 Reasoning should exceed the best version of O3-Mini and O3-Mini-High, in different benchmark, including theAime 2025an updated mathematical test. These reasoning models are accessible through the Grok App, where users can request the model of “thinking” or, for more complex questions, use the mode “Big Brain” for a more in -depth elaboration. This mode is particularly useful for questions related to mathematics, science and programming.

Grok 3 compared with the main AI models in the Aime 2025 mathematical test. Credit: XAI.



It must be said, however, that Some Grok 3 features are still in the beta phasegiven that the distribution of the model began only yesterday.

A new functionality in the Grok app, called Deepsearchoffers an in -depth research experience (as its name suggests). When this is active, basically, Grok proves the internet and X content to provide detailed answers to users’ questions. This tool represents Xai’s response to similar services offered by other companies, such as the in -depth search by Openai.

For those who will be available for the XAI Grok 3 model

We conclude by speaking of the Availability of Grok 3. As announced by XAI, subscribers to the level Premium+ xwhich costs 50 dollars a month (in Italy it costs 22.27 euros per month), will have priority access to Grok 3. Further features will be available through a new plan called Supergrokwhose details are not known at the moment.

For more information about Grok 3, we leave you to Registration of live streaming in which Xai has announced his new family of models.