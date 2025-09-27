"Gucci – End of games"on Sky the new series of Gabriele Muccino on the Gucci family

A new TV series directed by Gabriele Muccino is about to arrive on Sky and Now. The plot? He will tell the story of the Gucci family, drawing inspiration from the Memoir “End of the games – lights and shadows on my family” by Allegra Gucci. “In the film House of Gucci, many falsehoods were told about my family – Allegra Gucci specified during the presentation of the Sky 2025/2026 schedules -. And this series is a response to that film where we tell the truth”.

Gucci – End of the games: how it will be

Gucci – End of the games will be a Family Drama of six episodes produced by Sky Studios and Lucky Red and directed by Gabriele Muccino (“The Last Kiss”, “The search for happiness”, “At home all well – the series”) always used to telling family relationships in his films and in his series.

This series, written by Isabella Aguilar, Flaminia Gressi and Gabriele Muccino, will have several temporal lines and will be a unique portrait of the most iconic family of Italian luxury, in which passions, revenge and unbridled ambitions of power will be intertwined, in a great family story marked by a murder – that of Maurizio Gucci – which sanctions the end of an era. It is a modern family epic on the power of the name, on the price of fame and on the charm of success and money, a lot of money.

The video story of the new Sky schedules

“There are situations in this very complex story that we tell from the point of view of Allegra with her I found the compass to tell this story so wide of drained among many family members – are the paroels of Gabriele Muccuni -. The Gucci have done everything to the maximum from the rise to the fall in both sides. An immensity of events that we tell in six episodes”.

Gucci. End of the games: who is in the cast

The cast of the series has not yet been announced but Muccino has clarified that it will be an all -Italian cast.

Gucci – End of games: when filming start

Filming will begin in the spring of 2026.

Gucci – End of the games: when it comes out

The new series on the Gucci family will be released soon on Sky and Now.