Half Man, the miniseries on HBO Max: the plot, the cast and when it comes out

Six episodes to tell thirty years of the life of two tormented men. HBO Max announces Half Manthe miniseries created and written by Richard Gadd. Here’s everything we know about the drama directed by Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck which investigates the relationship and past between Niall and Ruben.

Half Man, the previews on the plot

Niall and Ruben are brothers, the synopsis says. Not blood, but something very similar. One fierce and loyal. The other shy and calm. As young people they are inseparable. Entered into each other’s lives through death and circumstance, all they have is each other. But when Ruben shows up at Niall’s wedding three decades later, something seems different. He’s nervous, elusive, doesn’t behave as usual. Soon the explosion of an act of violence takes us back in time to their lives from the 1980s to the present day. Recounting thirty years of the lives of these tormented men, Half Man explores brotherhood, violence and the profound fragility of male relationships. Because when everything falls apart, it is often the closest bonds that break in the most painful way.

Half Man, the cast

The cast of the series consists of Richard Gadd, Jamie Bell, Stuart Campbell, Mitchell Robertson, Neve McIntosh, Marianne McIvor, Charlie De Melo, Bilal Hasna, Julie Cullen, Amy Manson, Anjli Mohindra, Tim Downie, Tom Andrews, Philippine Velge, Stuart McQuarrie, Sandy Batchelor, Piers Ewart, Scot Greenan, and newcomers Charlotte Blackwood, Calum Manchip and Kate Robson-Stuart.

Half Man, when it comes out

The miniseries debuts on HBO Max in April 2026.