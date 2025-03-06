Happy Face, on Paramount+ the thriller based on a true story: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

One day find out that your father is a serial killer. Paramount+ announces Happy Facethe thriller inspired by the life of Melissa G. Moore. A true story that becomes autobiography, then a podcast and now also a series. Here is everything you need to know.

Happy Face, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gb0osamvzo4

Happy Face, advances on the plot

At 15, the synopsis tells, Melissa G. Moore discovers that his father was the prolific serial killer known as Happy Face. As an adult he changes his name, guarding his secret while his father is discounted to life imprisonment. Starting from the true story, the series follows Melissa and his father imprisoned. After decades of absence of contacts, the man finds a way to return by force to his daughter’s life. In a race against time, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is about to be put to death for a crime committed by his father.

Happy Face, the cast

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Annaleigh Ashford, Dennis Quaid, James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne and Benjamin Mackey.

Happy Face, production

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions, IheartPodcasts and Semi-Formal Productions. Jennifer Cacicio is showrunner of the series and executive producer together with Robert and Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Melissa G. Moore, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick.

Happy Face, when it comes out on Paramount+

The series debuts on Paramount+ on March 21, 2025.