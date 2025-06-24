Harry and Meghan, Netflix asks for the exclusive for any divorce: the millionaire figure appears

Harry and Meghan’s work and media careers now seem to scroll in parallel in this period, with him increasingly focused on promoting the Invictus Games and she increasingly willing to make her ‘as ever’ brand take off towards the hotel and catering sector. Together, however, the Dukes of Sussex seem to want to carry on the collaboration with Netflix, a streaming giant with which the former actress signed the first contract during 2020 and which seems to have established precise conditions for the renewal of her cooking show named after With love meghan.

Meghan Markle, storm for the promotional post with Lady Diana: “in bad taste”

Netflix and the exclusive on any divorce

According to the rumors, in the contract renewal for the show that aired on the platform, the exclusive was requested in Meghan in the event of any Harry divorce to the figure of 153 million dollars. In essence, Netflix would like to have the exclusive on the interviews with the two dukes and be the only one to deal with the separation. But not only. Netflix, in fact, would also ask to be the only one to show the children of the couple in the event that Harry and Meghan decide to present them to the world (in this regard, the controversies aroused by photos in Disneyland together with the children who made someone to someone to someone) are recent).

“Netflix is ​​not joking this time. He knows that Harry and Meghan need them more than the opposite,” said a source to Radar online: “Everyone can see that there are cracks that begin to show, and it is right that Netflix has precede the interview if in the end divorce”. Any decision will implicate not only in the public narrative of their private life, but also in the economic structure of the couple: as reported by an English documentary broadcast on Channel 5, in fact, it seems that the Sussex are going through a period of financial change compared to a few years ago, considering that in recent years some projects, such as the one with the Spotify platform, have been very disappointing in the economic field. Detail that could have an even more influential weight on the final decision.