Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel, Netflix’s new animated (horror) series: when it comes out

Is managing a hotel a stressful job? Of course, but try to do it with ghosts, demons and monsters attempted among the guests. This is the starting point at the base of “Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel”, the new Horror -Serdy animated series for adults by Netflix. Created by Matt Roller, already the author of “Rick and Morty”, the series unleashes unwary irony and spectral atmospheres, in an irresistible product for lovers of irreverent sitcoms and thrill (but not only).

Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel: the plot

The Undervale Hotel is about to open the doors: are you ready to check in? The story revolves around Katherine Freeling, single mother of two children, recently divorced and determined to start over. His new life takes shape at the Undervale Hotel, a hotel as fascinating as it is infested with sinister appearances. To complicate things there is the presence of his brother Nathan, who died but returned as a ghost to give her unsolicited advice on the management of the structure. To accompany her there are instead the children Ben and Esther. The presence of the little Abaddon, a demon of the eighteenth century imprisoned in the body of a child, should be noted.

The tone of the series is typical of family sitcom (complete with school parties, homework and romantic encounters), with the addition of exaggerated horror elements: possessions, masked killers and monstrous creatures. A balance between ordinary and supernatural that recalls the style of the supercult “Rick and Morty”, but with an unpublished Gothic setting and, therefore, all to be discovered.

Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel: voice actors and technical cast

In original, the strength of “Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel” is also in its vocal cast of the highest level. Will Forte lends the voice to the ghost Nathan, while Eliza Coupe interprets the specific Katherine. The two children Ben and Esther are dubbed respectively by Skyler Gisondo and Natalie Palamides, who give freshness and irony to their characters. Complete the main nucleus Jimmi Simpson as the Devon Abaddon, trapped in the body of a seventeenth -century child. Next to them also Drew Tarver, Carl Tart and Duncan Trussell.

The series was born from the imagination of Matt Roller, who also signs the executive production here together with Chris McKenna (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”, “Community”) and Steve Levy. The entertainment is entrusted to the Titmouse studio, while at the direction we find Erica Hayes, veteran of “Rick and Morty” and “Carol and the end of the world”.

Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel: when it comes out on Netflix

“Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel” debuts in streaming on Netflix on September 19, 2025. The first season consists of 10 episodes for about half an hour each.

Haunted Hotel – The infested hotel: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skzxeat4jzoundefined