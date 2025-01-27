perche si dice non avere voce in capitolo

“Having no say”: what this expression means and where it comes from

What exactly is the “chapter” of the famous Italian expression “have no say in the matter”? The saying indicates theabsence of any authority and relevance in a discussion or when it’s time to make a decision. Its origins date back to Middle Agesand are linked to the monastic practices of the time.

In the Middle Ages the “chapter” was the assembly of the monks which, within an abbey or monastery, was held once a day for the reading of the rules of their order or to make some important decisions concerning the community. The meetings took place in a room called precisely “chapter hall”: all the monks could participate, but only some had the right to speak. For example the noviceswho were preparing to embrace the monastic rule, or the lay brothersthat is, those who had approached monastic life late in life, could not express their opinion or vote in community decisions. So, “They had no say in the matter.”.

It is interesting to note that equivalent expressions they also exist in other languages. In Frenchfor example, it says “avoir voix au chapitre“, with the same meaning of having the right to speak or influence a decision. This expression is attested in literary and historical texts as early as the 17th century, such as that of Madame de Sévigné «on these occasions-là, the mothers don’t pas beaucoup de voix au chapitre» (translated into Italian “on these occasions, mothers don’t have much say in the matter”) demonstrating its diffusion in contemporary Europe.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

