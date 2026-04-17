HBO Max, all releases for May 2026

Medical drama, romance, dark comedy. A new month arrives and HBO Max enriches the catalog with several new features. Here are all the releases of May 2026 on the streaming platform.

In Utero (8 May 2026)

We begin on May 8, 2026 with In Utero, a series created by Margaret Mazzantini, directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi and Nicola Sorcinelli.

The series develops within an assisted reproduction clinic and follows the stories of Ruggero, the gynecologist who founded the facility, and Angelo, a young embryologist, engaged in his journey of gender affirmation. Next to them, Teresa, the brilliant administrator and founder of the clinic together with her husband, and Dora, the new patient assistant. Every day our staff are faced with the complex human events that patients bring with them along with their clinical history. Characters of different sexual and romantic orientations, in couples or singles, who through their desire for parenthood bring new points of view and profound conflicts that have never been explored.

In the cast of the series Sergio Castellitto, Alessio Fiorenza, Maria Pia Calzone and Thony. In addition to the four protagonists, the series also features: Romana Maggiora Vergano, Camille Dugay, Michela De Rossi, Valentina Romani, Andrea Lattanzi, Ivana Lotito, Marianna Fontana, Sara Drago, Maya Sansa, Donatella Finocchiaro, Fabrizio Ferracane, Fabrizio Falco, Denise Capezza, Francesco Colella, Enrico Borello, Daniele Parisi and Astrid Casali.

A Mother (15 May 2026)

It continues on May 15, 2026 with A Motherthe film directed by Stefano Chiantini. They are in the cast Aurora Giovinazzo, Micaela Ramazzotti, Angela Finocchiaro and Francesco Salvi.

The film tells the story of Deva, a twenty-year-old girl who lives with her mother Giovanna in a caravan without any comfort. Deva’s past is marked by an event that over time left her an open wound, the termination of an unwanted pregnancy that occurred a few years earlier. When she finds work in Carla’s fish shop, the girl is reluctantly forced to also take care of her owner’s one-year-old nephew. Initially the young woman doesn’t want to have anything to do with the little one due to her personal history. Once the initial reticence that Deva has towards the child is overcome, he manages day after day to attenuate the harshness of his character. By becoming fond of the little one, the young woman leaves room for a love she no longer thought possible.

The Bride! (May 22, 2026)

It continues on May 22, 2026 with the exclusive de The Bride!“unconventional and bold interpretation of one of the most fascinating stories ever”. The film is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz.

A lonely “Frank” (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask pioneering scientist Dr. Euphronious (Bening) to create a companion for him. The two bring a murdered young woman back to life, and The Bride (Buckley) is born. But what follows goes far beyond all expectations: murder, possession, a radical cultural movement and two outlaw lovers united in an explosive and uncontrollable love story.

Rick and Morty, season 9 (May 25, 2026)

It concludes on May 25, 2026 with the ninth season of Rick and Morty. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon in 2013, the series has become a global phenomenon thanks to its dark humor, surreal plots and satirical reflections on science, family and existence itself. It follows the interdimensional adventures of the brilliant but cynical scientist Rick Sanchez and his young and naive nephew Morty, between space travel, parallel universes and situations bordering on the absurd. Season nine, the synopsis promises, “is a sequence of explosive episodes.”

HBO Max, all releases for May 2026