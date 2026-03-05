HBO Max, the Lanterns trailer: when the DC series comes out

From comics to streaming. HBO Max announces Lanternsthe series from DC Studios and Warner Bros Television based on the comics by Green Lantern. Here’s everything you need to know.

Lanterns, the trailer

Lanterns, the plot

The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Green Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops caught up in a dark mystery on Earth as they investigate a murder in the heartland of the United States.

Lanterns, the production

Lanterns is written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, co-creators of the series. Mundy also serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, while other directors include Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov. Executive producers are Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt and Hawes.

Lanterns, the cast

The cast of the series includes, among others, Aaron Pierre, Kyle Chandler, Nathan Fillion, Kelly Macdonald, Jason Ritter, Garret Dillahunt and Ulrich Thomsen.

Lanterns, when it comes out

The series debuts on HBO Max in August 2026.