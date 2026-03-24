HBO Max, the series about Gina Lollobrigida and her disputed legacy: the trailer and when it comes out

A superstar and his legacy. HBO Max announces Gina Lollobrigida. Disputed diva, at the docuseries on the legal case linked to the inheritance of the actress who died in 2023. Here’s everything we know.

Gina Lollobrigida. Disputed Diva, the trailer

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Gina Lollobrigida. Disputed diva, previews on the plot

The docuseries reconstructs the true “Gina Lollobrigida case”, the incredible judicial story that captured public attention with a mix of intrigue, deception and surprising revelations. It traces the life of the great diva of international cinema – actress, photographer, sculptor, painter, symbol of independence – until her death in 2023, focusing on the legal battle that exploded around her huge millionaire fortune (estimated between 10 and 20 million euros, with funds perhaps hidden in Panama). Competing for the economic, artistic and moral inheritance are: her son Milko Skofic, her self-styled husband Francisco Javier Rigau and the manager Andrea Piazzolla. While the last years of the diva’s life turn into a whirlwind of accusations, betrayals and suspicions of manipulation. The series combines the portrait of the great star with the story of the last period of her existence, in which her fragility placed her at the center of an intense family melodrama with judicial implications, a legal matter not yet defined in the three levels of judgement.

Gina Lollobrigida. Disputed diva, the production

The docuseries is produced by Indigo Stories with Loft Produzioni. The authors are Carlo Altinier and Matteo Billi, with collaborators on the texts Elena Martelli, Ilenia Petracalvina, Shaila Risolo and Morena Zapparoli. The music is by Giorgio Spada. Editing by Michele Castelli and Daria Di Mauro. The photography is by Luigi Montebello. Directed by Graziano Conversano.

Gina Lollobrigida. Disputed diva, when she comes out

The docuseries debuts on HBO Max on Friday, April 3, 2026.