Heartstopper Forever: now we know when the grand finale of the Netflix series will come out

Last year the third season of “Heartstopper” came out on Netflix, the Teen series that brought the main problems of today’s teenagers with heel and intelligence to the screen but now everything is ready for the grand finale.

And to put an end to this LGBT love story, inspired by Alice Oseman’s graphic nine, who has entered the hearts of many fans will be a film and not a fourth season. And to date we know that the filming of the film in question, entitled “Heartstopper Forever” have just finished and Netflix has also revealed the release date of the Heartstopper grand finale that we remember will be the adaptation of the sixth volume of the graphic novel that inspired the series.

Behind the film socket is there Wash Westmoreland.

Heartstopper: the plot

Heartstopper is a series that tells the story of Nick and Charlie, two homosexual teenage boys who know each other and fall in love with a fairytale but also realistic teen relationship where the two will have to deal with the typical problems of today’s teenagers from disorders such as depression and food problems to the classic dynamics between friends, boyfriends, professors and family members in the delicate phase.

The Netflix series that tells this story consists of three seasons, released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Heartstopper Forever: the cast

Protagonists of the story are Connor kit as Nick e Joe Locke in those of Charlie.

Heartstopper Forever: when it comes out on Netflix

Heartstopper, the film will be released on Netflix in 2026.