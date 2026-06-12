Helicopter crashes near Lake Maggiore, in Lesa, rescued on site: one dead and three injured

An air ambulance vehicle: the image is purely illustrative, no images of the tragedy on Lake Maggiore have yet been released



A private helicopter crashed this morning in the Lake Maggiore areain the locality of Solcio di Lesain the province of Novara (Piedmont). An ambulance and an air ambulance immediately arrived on the scene 118. At the moment, however, the information available is still limited and fragmentary and it is not possible to establish with certainty either the causes of the tragedy or the exact point where the impact occurred: some sources speak of a crash on land, while others do not exclude that the aircraft may have fallen into the waters of the lake.

According to what has emerged so far, the aircraft had taken off a few minutes ago from a villa located at the mouth of the Ernostill on the Piedmont side of the lake, when the mysterious crash occurred. The alarm was raised by some eyewitnesses who witnessed the scene: the police are engaged in delicate rescue operations for the victims and in reconstructing the dynamics of the accident.

All the people on board the helicopter were involved in the crash: the dramatic but now confirmed toll speaks of one dead and three injuredwhich according to initial information would currently be in code yellow. According to the first information available, the victim would be a person of around 60 years old.

Of the three injured, however, two were transported to the Novara hospital, while the third was taken to the Borgomanero hospital for the necessary treatment. Rescue operations are still underway, while the exact dynamics of the accident, including the precise point where the impact occurred, remains to be clarified. In addition to the rescuers, the mayor of Lesa also went to the site of the tragedy, Luca Bonato personally follow the development of the operations and provide support to the authorities involved.

The situation therefore remains under development.