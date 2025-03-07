"Hi, enjoy maternity": here are the messages to fire a woman

Culture

“Hi, enjoy maternity”: here are the messages to fire a woman

“Hi, enjoy maternity”: here are the messages to fire a woman

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
“Hi, enjoy maternity”: here are the messages to fire a woman
What the “Women’s Day” celebrates and why the date of March 8 was chosen
The meaning of the mimosa: is it really the symbol of the “Women’s Day”?