"Hi, enjoy maternity": here are the messages to fire a woman





“Don’t stay badly and enjoy this super mother period”, the team leader writes to her, which is a bit of the holiday village language to define the boss. There is no March 8 who holds. There are not enough children in Italy. If the demographic crisis remains as it is, for 2042 the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, provides for a collapse of the Italian gross product of 42 percent. Too many elderly people, few young people. Companies close, consumption collapse. A catastrophe. But, despite this alarm, if we approach the life of each woman, the opportunities for economic blackmail transform each person into a hostage. Sexual harassment. Career differences. And then the condemnation of the mobbing, to the emanation, thanks to many employers, when motherhood is announced. Not even the Municipality of Milan, as we will see below, would be immune to discrimination. The indignation, after the investigation of uisjournal.com on the health operator driven out of a hospital because he was pregnant, has already been trashed (the video at the bottom of this article).

The story of Anna, 39 years old, driven out because mom

Let’s start with the story of Anna, 39 years old, divorced and now the mother of two children. The message on WhatsApp that we publish near the title received her. And his is one of the many reports that the editorial staff of uisjournal.com receives every month. Anna worked in the South, for an intermine company that supplies staff to the call-center of one of the main telephone companies. That activity brings to the door, or rather telephone-telephones, which supports the promotion of contracts of service companies. But who replies with patience even when we are looking for information, advice, assistance.

Anna already earns a messenger salary of 780 euros per month. But it is pregnant and, in the maternity period, the allowance still drops: 685 euros per month. After the period, football on the teeth: the contract is not renewed, it must remain at home. There is unemployment, of course, but there are 622 euros per month that are equivalent to hunger. And in any case remains the injustice. Anna tries to understand why with her boss, with whom she had a good relationship. “Who knows why I felt it – he writes – and yes, I was a little badly there. I would like to know the reasons for this decision and maybe hope one day in a reinstatement … Thanks for everything, see you soon”.

The farewell on WhatsApp: fired with kisses and hearts

The answer is the one we publish in the message near the title: frank, sincere, without shame. A message on WhatsApp. With lots of emoticons, a pelvis, a heart. “Hi, unfortunately the reason is only one and it is motherhood, which unfortunately is not compatible with business needs (excited emoticon). We do not stay badly – the leader team writes – and enjoy this period as a super mother, we think about the reinstatement afterwards, it has already been done and I don’t see great difficulties (Emoticon of the kiss). A strong hug and sorry for the delay in responding (Cuoricino).

The mother to her second son worked from home, like the other colleagues in the call-center. Pregnancy was not at risk. So there was no incompatibility with the type of use. In short, he did not risk endangering the newborn, or of disappearing in a long period of illness, as would have been his right. Anna needs to work and would also work next to the cradle. But Business is business, business is business: enjoy this maternity period and returns as well, maybe when your child is twenty years old and it no longer depends on you. “Of course – says Anna in uisjournal.com – ​​I have a partner, but I also have a dignity. I can’t and I don’t want to depend on him economically”.

Mother of four children forced to work in the evening

From the South to the North. Milan. City and progress. Expo 2015. Olympics 2026. The Municipality sensitive to others, to the last, to workers, according to many advertising campaigns. So it should be for everyone. Mrs. E., 40 years old, works for a cooperative as a cleaner of the municipal residence for the elderly Ferrari and the retirement home for spouses. It was hired in 2009, with an indefinite part-time contract. From Monday to Thursday from 9.30 to 14.30. On Friday from 9 to 15. The time allows you to be at home in time for the return of the children from school. Now they are 18, 16 and 11 years old. But in February 2023 the fourth child was born.

A few days before returning from the maternity period, they tell her that a new job has been assigned. The justification speaks of “essential organizational needs”. They put it on duty until evening: from 18 to 21. A babysitter would cost more than he earns. And there are no nursery schools open after sunset. Usually the employer – in a country that really protects women, children, the family – adapts, if possible, the time for the needs of the mother. And it is certainly possible, given that E. worked in the morning in the same structures from 2009 to 2022. A shift that allowed her for years to reconcile her work with, then, her three children. And now that there are four children, there would be one more reason to indulge it.

Nobody said it openly. But E. is convinced that the attitude is a sort of retaliation for its absence during the maternity period. For this reason he turned to a lawyer, the work lawyer Domenico Tambasco, who defines the situation “discriminatory, returned, harmful and harassing”. He wrote it in the warning sent on October 23, 2024 to the cooperative. No answer. And since it is a contract entrusted by the Municipality of Milan, it repeated it in the plan sent to the office of the mayor Giuseppe Sala. “Also from the Municipality still no answer – protests the lawyer Tambasco -. In the meantime the lady, knowing the risk of losing the job that she serves to keep her family, has not held up to the tension and has fallen into depression”. It would be nice if today Anna and Mamma E. could regain their roles as working women. Happy March 8th.

