Highest 2 Lowest, the trailer of the new Spike Lee thriller movie with Denzel Washington

The new film by Spike Lee, entitled Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington, was presented on May 19th out of the competition at the Cannes Film Festival (where Lee made a sensational gaffe a few years ago), and now he is about to stream all over the world on Apple TV+, after a short passage in the cinemas of the US necessary to be able to compete for the main cinema competitions. Here is everything you need to know and to see on this film, which mixes thriller and crime and which is inspired by anatomy of a betrayal (title in English High and Low), directed in 1963 by the Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and in turn inspired by the novel King’s Ransom, written by E and Mcbain and published in 1959.

The plot of Highest 2 Lowest

When a music tycoon (Denzel Washington), known to have “the best ear in the sector”, is targeted for a redemption, clashes with a moral dilemma of life or death. Denzel Washington and Spike Lee gather for the fifth time in their long professional collaboration – after Mo ‘Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game and Inside Man – For a reinterpretation of High and Low, the crime thriller of the great director Akira Kurosawa, now set in the dangerous roads of today’s New York.

The cast of Highest 2 Lowest

In addition to Denzel Washington, the cast includes Jeffrey Wright, IlFenesh Hadera, and the rapper and model at $ ap Rocky.

When Highest 2 Lowest comes out

After the release in USA cinemas on August 15, Highest 2 Lowest will be streamed on September 5 on Apple TV+.

The trailer of Highest 2 Lowest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ku44altinfo