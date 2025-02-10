Himalaya’s “crazy” honey: what is it, what is it called and what effects does it have

When we think of honey we are used to thinking about a simple bend or of the arnie. We are used to thinking about one dense gold and sugar -colored substance. And finally, we are used to thinking about the beekeepers who take it harnessed in their suits in complete safety. Himalaya honey is none of this, since to get it the few designated experts must support one on one staircase of ropes suspended into thin airexposed to Puntings of the largest bees in the world. As if that were not enough, this reddish honey has a bitter aftertaste and, even if ingested in small quantities, it can cause hallucinogenic effects and lead to intoxication. Despite this is a honey highly sought -after all over the world, even if prohibited in some states.

What is the “crazy” honey from the Himalaya and because it is called that

The Himalaya “crazy” honey it is one of the honey more expensive in the worldboth because of its collection method, which is really very dangerous, and for the particular effects it has on who eats it. It is produced in the majority in the region of Black Sea in Türkiye (where it is called Del Bal), but also comes from Mountains of the Nepal And it is produced by the Gurung (or Kulung) tribes. National Geographic has produced a documentary in collaboration with The North Face to show the life that leads Mauli Dahn Rhaione of these honey collectors right in these mountains.

The crazy honey of the Himalayas. Credits: The Drug Users Bible, CC by 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons



“Crazy” honey has a very dark colortending to reddish and is produced by thelargest existing ape mellifera in the worldtheLaborious apis or “giant Himalaya giant mellifera”, which can reach up to 3 cm in lengtha enormousness compared to the 10-15 mm of the workers’ bees of the common bee.

This honey boasts the name of “crazy” because it contains substances psychotropic, that is, they act on the psychic functions of the brain. In particular, we speak of the Grayanotoxinone particular neurotoxin present in a very high percentage in Rododendro flowers (in particular Rhododendron ponticum And Rhododendron luteum). The giant bees take nectar from these flowers, then producing honey that contains this toxin. Giant bees are totally immune To the effects of this toxin, but the man absolutely not.

Even just a teaspoon Of this honey, it can lead to the poisoning and the toxic effects can depend on various factors: on how one’s body metabolizes it, to the quantity ingested, from the concentration of grayanotoxin in honey and the production season. Regardless of the consumption for the hypnotic and “recreational” purpose and despite its toxicity, generally the Himalaya honey is used by the peoples who collect it in the traditional medicine. The collection takes place in spring (moment when the grayanotoxin concentration is maximum) or even in fall And with this honey heal hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, influence, gastritis and erectile dysfunctions (it is also considered an aphrodisiac).

The effects of the crazy honey of the Himalayas: the toxicity of the Grayanotoxins

Grayanotoxins are linked to Ionic channels of sodium on cell membranes And they prevent him from closing quickly: in this way the ions flow quickly and freely, compromising neuronal communication and with the muscles.

The first effects of grayanotoxin are manifested by half an hour to 4 hours after taking and they can be Brachicardiahypotension, weaknessnausea, vomiting, dizziness, sweating, cold sensation, pincing to the skin, double visionblurred, delirium vision and in some cases temporary paralysis. Symptoms are generally resolved in 24 hours or even less if the dose taken is not high. It can rarely be fatal.

This symptomatology is part of what is called Grayanotossine poisoningcrazy honey disease or rhododendron poisoning and to treat it they are usually used adrenaline Or atropine.

Credits: Dutta Roy Sagnik, CC by 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



How to collect the Himalaya honey

THE collectors Of the Himalaya honey are people often chosen through the interpretation of a dream and are in charge of the very dangerous task of recovering the entire honeycomb from which to draw honey. Usually the favo is placed at extreme heights on Arrupted cliffscliffs and overhaul. THE’Laborious apisin fact, lives to 2500 meters high on very steep slopes and builds here the “nest” for protect yourself from weather.

The collectors fall from above, even for over 30 meters, Handmade stairs with ropes and wood. Usually from the cliff you go down down, to reach the favorable suspended: in this case, if The scale is suspended And he cannot touch the ground, another collector positions himself on the latest Piolo down, in order to balance the lineup for the collector who will do all the ritual operations. Based on how the honeycomb is placed, you can also do the opposite, that is, place the staircase on the ground and climb up.

A scale is dropped, a Herbal bouquet that are burned, producing a lot smokeThat stun the bees and discouraged them from sting the collectors. The collector goes down to the height of the favo a feet and naked handssometimes he is anchored to a security rope, but not always. With the help of a 7m stick It takes and detaches the favo from the rocky wall to which it hangs and puts it in a special collection basket.

Credits: Aerackkkkkkkkki, CC By -Ssa 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The favo is black at first glance, but only because it is entirely covered with bees, 100,000 specimens roughly. This work is very dangerous both for the heights that the collectors are forced to work, but also because It is impossible not to be points from the bees. In fact, after the collection, the worker has stings on his face, hands and feet, but also on the whole body, since the sting of these aggressive bees It is large and can also penetrate the fabrics.

Given the danger of the collection work and the toxicity of honey, in some states the consumption of the Himalaya honey is prohibitedfor example in South Korea, one can no longer consume, sell or import since 2005. South Korea is however the only one to have prohibited it, while in countries such as Nepal and Turkey are still allowed production, sale and export. From a quick search on e-commerce that sell this honey, the average cost of 50 grams of honey is around 60 euros. For their work, however, according to the National Geographic, the collectors are paid just a hundred dollars for three days of work.