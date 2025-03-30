“Hip hip Urrà!”: History and legend of this cry of exultation

The exclamation “Hip hip urrà“It is a collective cry commonly used to celebrate a victory, For encourage, For praise To something or someone, as a rule, a subject inton “hip hip“, followed by a”Hooray“Choral. Its origin is the subject of different theories, some of which have roots in historical and military contexts. One of the most popular hypotheses sees its etymology in the Urlo”huzzah” of the British sailors of the eighteenth century: this cry of joy and encouragement would have been adopted in the English language as “Hurrà“and subsequently in the French language as”Hourrà“, and then spread also in Italy in the 19th century. Another theory suggests instead that the expression derives from the battle uglia of the Prussian soldiers At the beginning of the nineteenth century or by Russian Cossacks During the assaults: in this context, “hip“It could derive from”hep“or”Hup“, terms used to cadence the rhythm of gear of soldiers. These exclamations were also used by shepherds and carters to encourage animals.

A different interpretation binds the expression to the period of Crusader. It is thought that “hip” can derive from the medieval Latin acronym “Hierosolyma est loss“(“Jerusalem is lost“), used as a cry of exultation from the crusaders to proclaim the fall of the city. However, this etymology has been contested by some scholars, such as Michael Fontaine; Therefore the origin in this sense remains uncertain. Regardless of its exact origin, the expression “Hip hip urrà“Today he has spread to various social contexts, for example: in Australia and the United Kingdom, he is often pronounced on the occasion of birthdays after singing”Happy Birthday to you“; in Canada and the United Kingdom, a monarch during public events is used to greet in the group. Furthermore, the English language also includes variants like”hippity hip horay“, with”Hooray“Sometimes written as”Hoorah“,”Hurrah“or”Hurray“.