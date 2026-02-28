History of doping in sport, from its beginnings to today: the most widespread way of cheating in competitions

For doping is generally understood the illegal use of drugs or medical practices to improve sports performance. It is the most common, but not the only, way of cheating in competitions and, although sporting institutions have waged a tough fight to combat it, it is still very widespread. Doping exists ever since the sport was bornbut in the past it was perfectly legal: there were no controls and athletes could take any substance they wanted. Alone since the 60s sports institutions have banned the taking of specific drugs and have introduced i anti-doping controls to verify that the athletes did not take them. Doping, however, continued to exist practiced on a large scalein some cases even in the form of state dopingthat is, with the incentive of national sports institutions.

What is doping

By doping we mean the intake of pharmacological substances or the use of medical practices to improve sports performance. Among the most common drugs taken by athletes are anabolic steroidswhich increase physical resistance and muscle mass; The stimulantswhich reduce the feeling of tiredness. Doping substances can have serious side effects on those who take them and, in extreme cases, even cause death.

For these reasons the doping is prohibited: if athletes could take any substance, the competition would not measure their sporting ability, but their willingness to risk their health; the more an athlete would be willing to risk, the more his performance would improve.

Doping drugs. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



Legal doping. From the origins to the 60s

Doping has always existed: it has born practically together with sport. Already in the Greek world, athletes made use of foods, such as herbal infusions, which according to the beliefs of the time improved performance. In modern sport – born, as we know, in the nineteenth century – doping is present since its origins and is based above all on the intake of industrially produced drugs.

In 1896, at the dawn of modern sport, the first confirmed case of death occurred during a competition due to taking drugs. A cyclist, Arthur Lintonsuffered a cardiac arrest while taking part in the Bordeaux-Paris race. He was luckier Thomas HicksAmerican runner to whom during the 1904 Olympic marathon the coach administered two injections of a stimulant, strychnine sulphate, which allowed him to reach the finish line first.

Thomas Hicks. Credit: sport660.wordpress.com



Doping was present in many sports. One of those most affected was cycling: in the 40s and 50s almost all runners took the so-called “bomba”, a drink composed of various doping substances, and admitted it without difficulty. One remained famous interview by Fausto Coppione of the most famous cyclists of all time, who joked without any embarrassment about the use of the “bomb”.

The introduction of anti-doping

Until the 1960s, public opinion and sports institutions tolerated athletes taking substances to improve performance. Attitudes changed because of some tragic events. The first was the death of the Danish cyclist during the 1960 Rome Olympics Knud Enemark Jensenstruck down by illness due to drug abuse. In 1967 another cyclist, the Englishman Tommy Simpsondied during the Tour De France.

Jensen’s death. Credit: focus.it.



Faced with events of this kind, during the 1960s most sports federations banned the intake of certain substances, establishing medical checks (blood and urine analysis) to ensure that athletes did not use them: doping was became illegal and, contextually, it was anti-doping was born.

The IOC, for example, introduced anti-doping at Mexico City Olympics in 1968. The first Olympic athlete disqualified was the Swede Hans Liljenwallwho had won a bronze medal in the team pentathlon.

The list of prohibited substances has since been updated many times.

Doping during the Cold War

Despite the introduction of controls, doping continued to exist practiced on a large scale. In some cases, national Olympic committees have promoted the «State doping», encouraging athletes to use prohibited substances. This was what happened between the 1960s and 1980s on several occasions Eastern European countriesincluding the East Germany. The drugs had serious side effects and in one case altered the psychosomatic characteristics of an athlete to such an extent that she was forced to change sex: Heidi KriegerEuropean shot put champion in 1986, underwent surgery to become male in the 1990s, taking the name Andreas.

Doping, however, was not only widespread in Eastern Europe, but even in Western countriesincluding Italy, sometimes with the complicity of national sports institutions. In the Olympic context, some of the most striking cases occur at 1988 Seoul Gamessometimes called the doping Olympics. For example, the hundred meter race was won by the Canadian Ben Johnsonwho three days later was disqualified because tests proved that he had taken illegal substances. Strong suspicions of doping have also been raised for other protagonists of the Seoul Olympics, such as Carl Lewisthe famous American sprinter who won the gold medal instead of Ben Johnson.

Carl Lewis, an athlete who is heavily suspected of doping. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



The situation today in sport

In recent years doping has continued to be practiced on a large scale. One of the most affected sports was, as in the past, cycling. In the 1990s and 2000s, most professional runners used banned substances. Some events have caused a particular stir, such as the one he had as the protagonist Marco Pantaniexcluded from the Giro d’Italia in 1999 (although not disqualified) because a test revealed that a blood value, the hematocrit, was outside the norm. Pantani, who died a few years after the disqualification, always professed his innocence, but his values ​​were results also altered on other occasions and furthermore the analyzes proved that he had took illicit substances during the Tour de France which he won in 1998.

An even more famous case is that by Lance Armstrongthe American cyclist who was in the 90s survivor of testicular cancer. Armstrong managed to recover and, when he returned to racing, he became a great champion, to the point of winning seven Tours de France consecutive from 1999 to 2005. The story aroused strong emotion throughout the world, but in 2012 it was discovered that the successes were due to the doping system organized by the cyclist together with his teammates. Faced with overwhelming evidence, Armstrong was forced to admit his responsibilities and the International Cycling Union declared all his victories null and void.

Armstrong on the podium at the 2003 Tour de France. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



In recent decades, to combat doping, national agencies have been established in individual countries and in 1999 a global agency, the Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency). The phenomenon, however, has not been eradicated.

In recent times, a widespread doping system in Russia. In 2015, a WADA investigation brought to light that many athletes in the country were taking illegal substances with the complicity of the national anti-doping agency. After the investigation, Russian athletes suffered heavy sanctions. Doping, however, is not only widespread in Russia, but continues to be present on a large scale throughout the world.