History of love potions, from the filters of ancient Egypt to the amortentia of the Harry Potter saga

The Potions of love They have accompanied man since ancient times, suspended between medicine and superstition. Already in a Egyptian papyrus We find a ritual to make you fall in love, in Kamasutra And in the ancient Indian world there is talk of preparations to facilitate love, Greek and Romans they were not at all foreign to the use of filters and potions of love, until they reach the Middle Ageswhere the potions of love noted in the Malleus Maleficarumtreaty published for the first time in 1487, in which spells and evil are also detailed in order to repress witchcraft. Curious to note that “poison” And “Venus” They share the same linguistic root: once, the substance capable of taking life could also serve to inflame desire. It was enough to change the dose or intent of those who administered it: rare herbs, perfumed spices and ingredients wrapped in mystery mixed in recipes that promised to turn on the passion, but that always brought with them a shadow of danger.

Among the most famous potions of love there is also theAmortentiawhich is talked about in the novels of Harry Potter, one of the More powerful love filters.

Love spells and other rituals in the time of the Egyptians

There magiccall Heka In ancient Egypt, it was considered a primordial force of great importance, and was closely linked to religious cult. In 2018 a study is published that translates a step of a Egyptian papyrus written in Coptic – more recent phase of the ancient Egyptian language – belonging to the collection of Macquarie University of Sydney which preserves excerpts of “magical recipes“, elaborated to obtain love, favors or protection. A very clear example of Hekain which magic meets religion: in fact they are noticed The figures of two birds Which, as happens in other representations, can symbolize two lovers: considering the translation from the Coptic, the scholars hypothesized that the text taken from a proper love ritualformulated with the aim of combine the hearts of two lovers.

Always in Egyptin the previous eras and during the Faraoni dynastiesthere are testimonies of preparations that had the aim of encourage love and sensualitytoalways in the‘sacral-religious sphere. Among these, a myrrh and pink ointment that was burned and the blue water liliesplant that in high doses can even have a hallucinogenic effect, but which in the right dosage was one specific female aphrodisiacbecause it favored blood circulation and relaxation.

Potions of love in Greece and the time of the Romans

Also in theAncient Greece It was used to use love filters, with the aim of stimulating the passion and favor thelove experience: among these, they were there Malva lymph preparations – as suggested by the doctor Senocrate, in the third century BC – Satyrion roots, sancticalso known as Dionysus’ grass, e mandrakeused as aphrodisiacs. On the mandrake He also pronounces DioscorideGreek doctor at the time of Nero, who in the Treaty De medical matter (written indicatively between 60 and 78 AD) describes this plant as a calmingcapable of improving the quality of the love relationship And facilitate fertility. Specifically, it is considered a plant with a strong magical potential, around which beliefs have always developed also due to the fact that its leaves remember the human form.

A Mandragola flower.



In those times, and also previously, a Romein addition to the officinal herbal knowledge that allowed a targeted use of plants and herbs, the trade is also spread amulets and preparations of potions considered magicalespecially in Malfamato neighborhood of Suburra. These filters, often, in addition to being ineffective, could be dangerous: the episode that sees the protagonist is known The poet Lucrezio who goes crazy because of a love filter administer to him – so it is said – just from his wife.

Ovidin the’Ars amateurtext published at the turn of the birth of Christ, speaks of the pine nuts as sacred, because the god Pan was fond of it, whose celebrations ensured the fertility.

SenecaInstead, in the Letters to Lucilio (Primo Book, Ninth Letter), published between 62 and 65 AD, citing Ecatone da Rodi writes like this:

“Ego Tibi Monstrabo Amatorium sine medication, sine herba, sine ulius venetificoe carmine: you look bitter, love”. “I will show you a filter without spells, without herbs, without the formulas of any sorceress: if you want to be loved, love”.

Filters and love remedies in Kamasutra

The KamasutraO Kāma Sūtra, composed of the Indian philosopher Vāsyāyana indicatively in the 6th century AD, a famous work that deals with the art of love, is often known only for theerotic appearance. Actually there are Insights and studies on love as sacred act and away for the deep self -realization. In the seventh book, entitled in translation “Of the ways of becoming attached people”there are also indications on how conquer the beloved, or the belovedand how to rekindle the passion and the union. Among these, for example, there are also the so -called “Ways to submit others to their will”:

“Roading with ointment taken from the Emblica Myrabolans plant, you buy the power to conquer women to taste”

“We prepare pieces of Iris root wet with mango oil and leave for six months at the bottom of a hole practiced in the Sisu tree trunk; if you form an ointment to be applied on the Lingam”.

And again, in the next section, “Various experiences and recipes”there are indications on how to make the paid love generates:

“If a man throws a mixture of a dust of the lactiginous hedge plant, of the kautala, the ground root of the lanjalika plant and monkey excrement, this woman will not love another man” on a woman.

But be careful: there are also recipes to ensure that the opposite effect takes place, or Let any kind of passion cease.

Love filters in the Middle Ages, between herbal medicine and witchcraft

According to the sources at our disposal, the first testimony of the spread of love filters in the Middle Ages is provided to us in Penitentialtext erroneously attributed to Egberto di York, dated 11th century AD but actually operates by anonymous authors, where sins and penances to be served in the event of sinful conduct or even “evil” activities, relating to witchcraft. Among these there is also talk of the preparation of filters and love recipes based on Common use foodslike bread and fish, but cooked with the aim of making you fall in love or rekindle the passion, even between wife and husband. The “supernatural” intent was precisely what, at the time, was condemned.

Also in Malleus Maleficarum, Treaty written in 1486 on witchcraft and on how to repress it, it also speaks of spells launched with theThe aim of making you fall in love: Among these there is trace of water with dissolved human evacuations, and the water of a foot bath. Today we know that most of the “magical” activities carried out at the time by women then accused of witchcraft, they were based on Herbal techniqueswhich had a healing objective between these preparations, based for example lavender, rose and mint petals, some also had the purpose of doing relaxlead the body to a state of Wellness and pleasure and improve the passion and also the fertility.

In recent years, among the most famous potions of love we can mention theAmortentiawhich is talked about in the novels of Harry Potter: it is prepared with moon water, Ashwinder eggs (a magical snake that comes from the fire), rose petals and chilli powder. In the magical world of Harry Potter, Amortentia is illegal, since it is a Very powerful love filter: However, it is able to create a romantic obsession, not true love. That, even in the world of magicians, It is impossible to create with a spell.