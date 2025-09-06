Holiday Crush, the reality show with The Jackal is vulgar and unbridled, but also has some defects





Thursday 4 September on Prime Videos all six episodes of that we hope only the first of many seasons of Holiday Crush (which in English means “The Cotta delle Holiday”), a new reality show that combines the trash aspects of programs such as Temptionion Island, Big Brother and Jersey Shore with the sarcastic and desecrating comment, never say GF, of The Jackal, who look at the show, together with various guests, from a various guests, Sofa very similar to the one on which they have been following and commenting on the Sanremo Festival for several years.

If you want to understand something more before deciding whether to look at it or not, we enter the heart of this review by explaining how Holiday Crush works, and then expressing our mayor of the first Italian novelty of first video, strategically placed on the calendar immediately after the end of the holidays for millions of people. After all, if you are in a hurry, there is the official trailer.

How Holiday Crush works

The reality part of this show takes place in South Africa, mainly but not only in a luxurious villa of Cape Town (or Cape Town, if you prefer).

To occupy this villa for luxury and fun holidays days are girls and boys from all over Italy. Everyone/and beautiful, with bestial physicists, and each of them with the fixed idea of ​​including a good dose of sex in the holiday program.

Among the girls there are Anna (with her alter ego uninhibited Rita), Hydia, Marta, Camilla, Roberta and Milena; The boys are Giancarlo, Luca, Samuele, Simone and Ivan. Between parties, excursions, dives in the pool and more or less provocative games, these young people have fun and mate creating feelings and divisions, passions and quarrels.

And if there is nothing new so far, to emphasize and therefore paradoxically to dampen the level of trash, Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Froti Colucci, Aurora Leone and Ciro Priello of The Jackal, who follow and comment in their own scene and each episode, hosting each episode, hosting from time to time on the sofa Emma Galeotti (Content Creator and Author), La Pina and Diego on their own, Radio Deejay) and Cristina D’Avena (who needs no introduction).

With the disenchantment of Fabio, the involvement of Ciro, the irony of Aurora and the direct grip for the bottoms of Fr, we follow the evolution of the relationships, not only sexual but largely yes, of the competitors of a program in which there is neither a prize nor a winner, but the possibility for everyone to have fun in the favorite way.

Why not get lost Holiday Crush

We say it as a fan of the Gialappa’s Band since the time of never saying Banzai and never say TV: if there is someone who, in the new generation, can or one day collect the legacy of Santin-Gyrarducci-Taranto for the young people of today and tomorrow, that someone is the collective of The Jackal. And even with them we can safely call ourselves fans of the first hour, having downloaded fifteen years ago even the app of the effects of Gomorrah on the people, to “stay sebza pentzier”.

Instead, we cannot make comparisons between Holiday Crush and the various Temptation Island and Jersey Shore because, simply, we have never seen those programs. But from what we have guessed over the years, competitors of this new first video format are not very different, at least for “life philosophy” and familiarity with Italian.

Then of course, Aurora also says “Bracomiomachia” instead of Batracomiomachia, Ciro invents a proverb on “Two feet in an shoe”, Fabio Conia “Centrista” and Fast explains that the feared Spiritual Coach Jessica has “established a reaction in the competitors”, but they are things that happen even to the best when you are exposed to excessive doses of trash and phrases from the syntax in the best. of limited cases.

Fortunately, however, the heroic shield composed of The Jackal shields the audience with similar risks, which at some point seem to hit even Travel Coach Jacopo.

And then, if you literally want to detach the brain for three hours and something, Holiday Crush is just what it takes, even not to regret our holidays just ended.

VOTE: 7

