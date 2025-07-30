Holiday Crush: the trailer, the release date and how the reality show commented by The Jackal works

A little Temptation Island, a little never say Big Brother, but with The Jackal instead of Gialappas: at first glance you could summarize Holiday Crush, the new (already announced) first video format that already includes its ironic disagreement inside the reality show.

First videos revealed the trailer and official poster of this new Italian reality show original entrusted to a family presence of the Amazon streaming platform: here are all the things to know and see.

Who is in Holiday Crush

A bit like (for those who know The Jackal) takes place every year at the Sanremo Festival, Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fasto, Aurora Leone, Ciro Priello will look at and without filters, directly from their sofa, the dream holiday of a group of boys. As guests there will be Cristina D’Avena, the Pina & Diego di Pinocchio Radio Deejay and the Tiktoker Emma Galeotti.

Directed by Tommaso Deboni, written by Lorenzo Campagnari, Andrea Teodori, Claudia Melis and Elisabetta Valori, Holiday Crush is produced by Casta Diva for Amazon MGM Studios.

How Holiday Crush works

I The Jackal (Fabio Balsamo, Gianluca Fasto, Aurora Leone and Ciro Priello), directly from their sofa, are about to see and comment in a frank and desecrating way the dream holiday of a group of boys. For these young protagonists, it will be the most important journey of their life, where in addition to having fun and giving vent to their fantasies, they will also be able to reflect and understand more on themselves. Thanks to the help of a Travel Planner (Jacopo Becchetti) and a Spiritual Coach (Jessica Venturi), several unexpected events will meet on their own limits and will find themselves having to share spaces and emotions. The Jackal, together with their guests, (Emma Galeotti, La Pina & Diego, Cristina D’Avena) will follow the boys step by step, commenting in an ironic and surprising way every move and all their reaction, thus being immersed in a truly explosive mix.

When Holiday Crush comes out

Holiday Crush will be released on first videos all over the world from Thursday 4th September with all its 6 episodes.

The Holiday Crush trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u5ggsmclsfg