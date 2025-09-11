Honey and memory hoax: what really happens in the experiment

In recent times, several videos are on social media in which a experiment apparently “surprising”: you take some honeyyou put it on a saucer, add water and, shaking back and forth, appear forms reminiscent of healing. Hence the suggestive idea that honey has a “memory“And remember its origin, or the hexagonal cells of a hive.

But is it really the case? The answer is simple: no. There is no memory hidden in honey. What we observe is a purely physical phenomenon.

In fact, when we shake the water above honey, they generate wave motifs due to the friction between the two fluids. This interaction leads to the formation of figures that can take different geometries, including hexagonal ones.

In geology, a similar phenomenon is well known: on the seabed, the movement of the waves produces the so -called ripple Marks or simply ripples. I am undulations regular that recall geometric designs, and who have nothing to do with an alleged memory from the sand or of the sea.

In the same way, in honey there is no memory of the cells in which it was contained: we only see the consequences of the motion of the water.

There memory It is a biological function linked to a system nervous: requires neurons, synapses and neurotransmitters; It cannot exist in inanimate substances such as water or honey. Honey is simply a mixture of sugars, water and small quantities of aromatic substances and natural dyes. Nothing more. It does not have structures that can store or recall information.