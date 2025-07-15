Hostage: the new political thriller with Julie Deply on Netflix, trailer and when it comes out

A new series is about to arrive on Netflix, “Hostage”, a political thriller directly from the United Kingdom starring Julie Deply, the French actress and director protagonist of one of the most beautiful love sagas ever: “Before dawn”, “Before sunset”, “Before midnight”. Hostage is a compelling story, female and ready to conquer the public of the streaming platform. But we enter the heart of the story and discover the plot, cast and release date of this series. And for a first look at what awaits us, there is the official trailer.

Hostage: the plot

When the husband of the first British minister is kidnapped and the French president visiting is blackmailed, both leaders face impossible choices. With the risk of compromising their political future, if not life, the two women are forced to a ruthless rivalry. Will they be able to collaborate to reveal the conspiracy that both victims are?

Hostage: the cast

The protagonists of the series are Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton and Julie Delpy in those of Vivienne Toussaint. The Cast Ashley Thomas are completed as Dr. Alex Anderson, Corey Mylchreest as Matheo and Lucian Msamati as Kofi Adamako.

Hostage: When it comes out on Netflix

Hostage goes out on Netflix on August 21, 2025.

Hostage: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6c-8zryz8i