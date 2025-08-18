"House of Guinness"arrives on Netflix a series on the history of beer "Guinness"

From the creative mind of Steven Knight, a creator of Peaky Blinders, a new dramatic series set in Dublin arrives on Netflix and dedicated to the history of the legendary “Guinness” brewery. It is titled “House of Guinness” and takes us back to 1860 to tell the story of the family behind the “Guinness” giant.

“It is the extraordinary story of a family that finds himself heir to the largest brewery in the world. They are young and have the task of managing this trademark of incredible success” – are the words of Knight a Tudum -. The priority is: do not ruin everything. And the second is to make Guinness even bigger. “

House of Guinness: the plot

“House of Guinness” is a story inspired by one of the most famous and long -lived dynasties in Europe: the Guinness family. Set in Dublin and in the 19th century New York, the story begins after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness Brewery and shows what was the impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben.

House of Guinness: the cast

The cast of the series consists of:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) as Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Pistol, Enola Holmes) in the role of Edward Guinness

Emily Farn (The Responder, Black Mirror: Demon 79) will be Anne Plunket (Née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) plays Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) is Sean Rafferty

Niamh McCormack (The Magic Flute) is Ellen Cochrane

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) is Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) plays John Potter

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) is Aunt Agnes Guinness

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) is Reverend Henry Gratton

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone, Obitogy) is Lady Olivia Hedges

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) is Bonnie Champion

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox and the Leopard) is Lady Christine O’Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In the Wall, Spilt Milk) is Sultan

Ann Skelly (The Nera, The Sanmdan) is Adelaide Guinness

Elizabeth Dulau (Andor, Wicked) is Lady Henrietta st Lawrence

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, in The Land of Saints and Sinners) is byron Hedges

House of Guinness: When it comes out on Netflix

“House of Guinness” is released on Netflix on September 25, 2025.