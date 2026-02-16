How come Louis Vuitton bags never go out of fashion (after 130 years)

Culture

How come Louis Vuitton bags never go out of fashion (after 130 years)

How come Louis Vuitton bags never go out of fashion (after 130 years)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Isaac Newton was not hit on the head by an apple: let’s debunk the false legend
The series and films to watch on Netflix this week
In Switzerland a train with 80 people on board derails, the accident caused by an avalanche: there are injuries