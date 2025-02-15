How creepy was to participate in the event by Fabrizio Corona in Sanremo





The appointment was at 4.30 pm, but Fabrizio Corona shows up at the event at 19.00. A delay of two and a half hours that, however, does not make news, knowing the dilated times that the former king of the paparazzi has made his own trademark. What I did not expect to find were twenty -year -olds electrified at the cry of “Oh my God, Fabrizio arrives! We hope it really comes. ” But moreover it is precisely on social networks, and on Tiktok and YouTube in particular, that Corona has found a new phase of his career. Precisely on the Chinese platform in recent weeks it has in fact revealed all the background of the wedding between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, presented for years as a fable of love and instead undermined by repeated betrayals. This is why Fabrizio is here in Sanremo tonight, or rather it is for this reason that his arrival makes news, because Fedez is in the race and is undoubtedly one of the most talked about protagonists of the event, precisely thanks to Corona.

The event is organized by Mowmag, the magazine directed by Moreno Pisto, near Corona. Before Fabrizio, the lawyer Church arrives, at his side for years now: “There are the girls who ask me if Corona arrives, I don’t even know,” he says. Then a girl enters who is recognized as “one of Temptation Island” by those present. And still Massimo Giletti, to whom Fabrizio seems to have granted an interview before the evening. Finally, crown and the show starts. Ready away. The entrance is accompanied by the abbreviation of Falsissima, who will also mark the exit of the scene (the protagonist is asked to interpret the now iconic ballet). Next to Corona also sits the lawyer. “We will only ask bad questions,” introduces pisto. Then it is a climax that shoots it bigger and bigger.

“Fedez would like to fuck you?” Is the question. “Before knowing him I had doubts about his homosexuality, but then I discovered that he is a great clavator.” “Would you fuck Ferragni?” “I wouldn’t get it back. Again no. At the time, before getting engaged, it was my Crush, so I don’t get it back. ” “In the past two years two Bottarelle in Belen have you given them?”, “This is a good question” intervenes the lawyer Chiesa, “No” says Corona dry. The question about Selvaggia Lucarelli is inevitable. “The fat?” He asks Corona “resembles Lisa Fusco”. “I believed Rita De Crescenzo,” says a journalist. And Corona goes up: “You have always dreamed of me. Until 2017 he masturbated thinking about me. ”

In the middle of this Certamen, some inspiration for discussion with no landing. A Mow journalist asks Fabrizio why putting bets at the center of his business, although apparently he doesn’t need it, but he doesn’t want to feel reasons. “All of Italy bets, on Wednesday I launch my cryptocurrency”. Curtain.