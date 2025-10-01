How do airports manage thousands of flights every day? What is an airport slot and how it works

How do airports manage thousands of flights every day? What is an airport slot and how it works

Do you know how many planes take off and land every day, within an hour? This is the question we ask you at the beginning of this video.

In a Airport like that of Monacoin the heart of Europe, are recorded among the 900 and 1000 Decollas and landing every hourin peak moments even One every 45 seconds. It is an impressive number and in fact the airports of the major European and world cities are largely congested.

But to manage so many arrivals and departures, without creating delays and risk situations, the Airport slotor temporal windows of 15 minutesthat the plane has available to prepare and be ready to leave for the scheduled time. In this way, a congested airport can manage deceptions and landings safely and efficiently.

How many planes land and take off every day?

Airport slots: how they assign themselves and how much they cost

But the next question that can naturally arise is: how yes assign These slots?

You must know that every company, seasonally presents a program of all the slots that would like to operate on a specific body: the Slot coordinator. Each country has its own coordinator, which manages the assignment of the slots based on the requests received, following a clear process, without promoting a company rather than another.

Image

You will therefore understand that the slots they are not paid. Still, they have a enormous value. In fact, a comfortable flight, from a central airport, is worth more: the demand for passengers is higher and the company I collect more. So, once obtained, that slot becomes very precious and if a company does not use it, it is right that it goes to someone else.

In the video, we explain to you what are the main rules that command this type of assignment. For example, there is the rule ofUse it or lose itso a company must use the slot for at least the80 percent Sometimes, actually making a plane fly, and not leaving that empty temporal slot. If the company does not fly 80 percent of the time, the company loses the slot, which is reassured.

The role of airports: coordinate a lot of staff

In all this system, the airportswhich must be able to manage all these departures and arrivals on a practical level.

This is the coordination of a lot of staff: the control management, from the safetyof the gate, of movement of passengers From the airport to the aircraft, the loading and unloading of the suitcases.

In the video, we also deal with this fundamental aspect.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media.

