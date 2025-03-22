How do you locate the epicenter of an earthquake? Video explanation by Andrea Moccia

The many earthquakes in Italy lately, in the Flegrei camps, in the Gargano, in Catanzaro, have raised many questions; Some of these are: “How do they locate the epicenter of an earthquake? But how do you calculate everything so quickly? And what does the difference between the seismic waves P and S’s has to do with it?

In this video, I’ll explain step by step in a simple and visual way the key concept on which the process of locating an epicenter of an earthquake is based.

The method of seismic triangulation

With a practical and intuitive example, I show you the principle of triangulation: three seismic stations are enough to determine the exact point from which an earthquake started. A fascinating process that, thanks to seismograms and at the time of arrival of the waves p and sallows us to understand where the fracture developed in the subsoil.

Why can the estimate of the magnitude change after a few minutes?

In the video I try to clarify the reason why the very first estimate of magnitude of an earthquake can change within a few minutes, clearly explaining the analysis times of the Ingv, the Italian body in charge of seismic surveillance. From the first automatic systems to the manual checks of seismologists, I describe how the seismic information chain in our country works.

The full video

If you want to understand in detail how all this works, we advise you to watch the video in full, you can find it at the beginning of this page.

