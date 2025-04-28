How does a charging column work for electric cars and how many kWs do you need?

The charging columns are divided into two macrocastreors: those for domestic use, which would be like mini home charging stations installed directly in the garage, and those for public use, that is, those we find on the street.

Those on the street are certainly the fastest, those in the house instead are slower because they have a low power, but they also have the advantage of costing less.

Kwh and KW, what changes? How much does it cost to recharge an electric car

To understand the reason, however, we must first spend two words on Kilowatt and Kilowattora. The difference between these two units of measure is in an “h”, which however changes everything.

The KW, without ‘h’, indicates the power, that is, the speed with which the energy is transferred.

While the kWh, with the ‘h’, indicates a certain amount of energy consumed or produced. Example: if my hairdryer has a power of 1 kW, if I had to use it for an hour it would consume a kilowattora of energy.

In fact, according to formulas → consumption (kwh) = power (kw) x time