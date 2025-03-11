How does a disgorgent work and how can the sink exhaust pipes manage?

When we wash the dishes it can happen that little FRADITS OF FOOD and other impurities accumulate in the pipes, forming obstructions which slow down or completely block the outflow of water. Often, in these cases, we resort to a Ofchemical gangwhich, as if by magic, free the pipes in a few minutes. But how exactly does it work? How does the gerker make the shocking “disappear”? The answer lies in the chemistry: the disgorgers contain highly alkaline substances (strong bases, such as caustic soda – sodium hydroxide – or bleach – sodium hypochlorite) or highly acidic (like sulfuric acid). Their extreme pH creates a corrosive environment capable of dissolve the obstructions mostly composed of organic material as residues of Food, fat and hair. In a few moments, the chemical reaction, called hydrolysis, disappears in smaller pieces these residues, restoring the normal flow of water.

The strength of a gang lies in its chemical aggression

When the sink gets, in most cases we can solve the problem simply by using a gang. The obstructions that form in the sink pipes are mainly made up of food residues, that is carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Even the hair, often present in the traffic jams, is of a protein nature. To dissolve these materials, the disgorgers must contain substances capable of creating an environment chemically aggressive: their effectiveness depends precisely on thechemical aggressionbased on the use of acid or basic substances.

A strong acid, thanks to the very low pHpossesses property corrosive able to dissolve organic material such as food residues. The same principle is exploited by our body in digestion: hydrochloric acid present in the stomach creates an acid environment capable of degrading food before assimilation.

What often underestimates, however, is that even the basis (or alkaline substances) can be equally corrosive. With theirs high pH they create an environment aggressivesimilar to that generated by strong acids. Obviously, at a chemical level we are not talking about the same thing. What unites acids and bases in these cases, however, is theirs effect! If we do not have to perform a precise chemical reaction, both an acid and a base can be useful to get rid of organic residues: as long as a sufficiently corrosive environment is created for fillings, both can be fine.

As a disgorgante acts

The reaction that allows you to break and get rid of organic residues such as fat and proteins is called “hydrolysis”. The name itself suggests its mechanism: hydro-light, from the Greek “split through water“. However, the water alone is not enough to break these substances (otherwise it would not be needed even a gang!): Without a help, the water would take so long to split the organic residues, that in practice the reaction would not even happen.

Here comes the acid or the base contained in the gang, which makes the reaction a lot faster and effective. Thanks to its presence, in fact, the fats and proteins of organic residues come chop in smaller moleculeswhich dissolve easily and can be eliminated with water. When we use alkaline substances this process is called basic hydrolysisbecause it happens precisely in the presence of a base.

Because basic substances are used more often

Even if acids and bases are both effective, as long as their pH is sufficiently low or high, most of the disgorgers contain Alkaline substances such as caustic soda or bleach (sodium hypochlorite), because they appear to be more effective in dissolving the compounds derived from food. For example, while proteins are dissolved both by acids and strong bases, i fat he is carbohydrates they are generally more resistant to acids. Use an alkaline mixture rather than an acid guarantees the Complete removal of wing.

In the case of fats, the caustic soda has a particularly effective action: not only does it dissolve them, but transforms them into soap through the saponificationa chemical reaction in which the soda attacks the triglycerides present in fats and oils and transforms them into soaps (just like those we use to wash!). Proteins, such as those of meat or hair, however, degrade without forming soaps, but in both cases the base helps eliminate organic residues and to free the exhaust.

The products based on acid substances, on the other hand, contain Very strong acids like sulfuric acid, capable of attacking indiscriminately fats, carbohydrates and proteins. However, their use is more drastic and requires greater caution. In conclusion, the disgorgers are formulated mainly with highly basic substances, sometimes even with strong acids, both extremely corrosive. For this, it is fundamental handle them carefully. If the filling persists, it is better to avoid risks and rely on a professional!