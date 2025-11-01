How is the Mexican Dia de Los Muertos celebrated and what is its meaning

The Día de los Muertosliterally “the day of the dead”, is one of the most emblematic holidays in Mexico, celebrated between November 1st and 2nd. Made increasingly famous and known by the Disney animated film, “Coco”, it is a joyful celebration of life and a tribute to deceased family memberswho are believed to temporarily return to the world of the living to reunite with loved ones that very night. Although it coincides with All Saints’ Day, it has completely different origins and opposite meaning.

The ancient origins of Día de los Muertos

The Día de los Muertoswhose literal meaning is “Day of the Dead,” addresses its roots in ancient times beliefs of pre-Columbian indigenous civilizationsespecially of Aztecs, Mayans and Purépechawhich they saw death like one transition towards another dimension of existence: the world of the dead, of spirits. The celebration of the dead occupied a central place in indigenous religious life: in the Mexica calendar, made up of 18 months, at least six feasts dedicated to the deceasedsome of which lasted for weeks. With the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century, these ancestral rites merged with the Catholic traditionespecially with the celebration of All Saints’ Day (1 November) and with the Commemoration of the Dead (2 November). The Día de los Muertos that we know today is so one extraordinary synthesis of different cultural influencesa moment when the pre-Columbian past and the Catholic tradition coexist in a single celebration. The Mexican people have been able to keep the spirit of this tradition alive, driven by the belief that as long as a soul is celebrated it never truly disappears.

Altars and disguises in honor of death

On the occasion of the “Day of the Dead”, Mexican families organize various activities such as setting up altars with ofrendas (offerings) in honor of one’s deceased, i disguises which recall historical and mythological figures of pre-Columbian cultures, the celebration, along the streets of the cities, of parades and parades. Mexican families set up a altar dedicated to their deceased inside or outside your homes, decorated with photographs, candles, cempasúchil flowers, incense, sugar skulls and foods loved by the deceased.

Altar dedicated to the deceased during Dia de los Muertos.



These alatars represent a portal between life and death, and in fact the ofrendas (offerings), placed on the altars themselves, serve just as meeting point between the world of you live and that of the dead. Among the symbolic objects present in the ofrendas we find, in particular, the picado paperor carved colored paper decorations that represent the fragility of life and the breath of the wind that guides souls. Altars can be found in public buildings such as schools and temples, or in city squares. Clothes and disguises follow the typologies of the historical and imaginary heritage: the iconic disguise that we immediately associate with the holiday is that of Calavera (skull) by Catrinadating back toAztec erait is believed to have been the goddess Mictecacihuatl, Queen of the Underworld and Lady of Deathprotector of the bones of the deceased.

In 1910, the face of the goddess was depicted in a work by José Gauadalupe Posadawho created a satirical image that mocked native Mexicans posing as European aristocrats during the pre-revolution, wearing French clothing. In addition to calaveras (skulls), they are also common disguises linked to the spirits of indigenous traditionsuch as mythological figures and symbolic animals. For example, the TOlebrijesfantastic and multicolored creatures originating from Mexican folk art, are represented in costumes to evoke the protection of guiding spirits.

Differences between Halloween and Día de los Muertos

We often tend to confuse the Día de los Muertos with Halloweenbut beyond the fact that the dates do not coincide exactly, the two holidays have completely different origins, symbolisms and meanings. Although it is true that in both celebrations the theme of death is central, the approach is opposite. Halloween has its roots in Celtic Samhain traditionsa ritual linked to fear of spirits, perceived as dark and malicious entities. Precisely for this reason, Halloween symbols (such as carved pumpkins, ghosts, witches) evoke the idea of ​​a menacing otherworldlyto be exorcised with disturbing disguises and pranks.

In the Día de los MuertosInstead, the spirits they are not feared, but expected and honored. In some communities, this welcome translates into night vigils in cemeterieswhere family members spend the night beside the graves, feasting, playing music and telling stories. Also the use of color underlines the difference: while Halloween It is characterized by shades dark and disturbing (black, purple, orange), the Día de los Muertos it’s a celebration lively and brightin which the yellow and orange of the cempasúchil flowers, the redThe blue and pink.

Intangible cultural heritage of humanity

Today, Día de los Muertos is not only a Mexican celebration, but it is recognized and celebrated in different parts of the worldfrom Latin American communities in the United States to cultural events in Europe and Asia. Its value is officially recognized worldwide by 2008with the nomination to being Intangible cultural heritage of humanity, ensuring its protection and transmission to future generations.