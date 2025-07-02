How many and what are the districts of the Palio di Siena: because they have these names

The Palio di Siena On July 2, 2025, it is the historic and passionate horses in which the district of the city challenge each other for the victory in the famous Piazza del campo. The districts of Siena are 17 and originate in the Middle Ages: most bring the name of an animal, symbol of military company from which the district is derived. The districts, however, have taken on their current form in centuries of the modern age and the division of the territory, with the definition of the borders, dates back to a ban on the princess Violante di Bavaria of 1729. Today the districts of Siena, in addition to participating in the Palio, deal with various activities for citizens and the territorydistinguishing himself for the social and identity importance.

What are the 17 districts of the Palio di Siena

The districts of Siena are Subdivisions of the territory located inside the medieval walls. The districts are seventeen:

Eagle

Caterpillar

Snail

Owl

Dragon

Giraffe

Porcupine

Leocorno

Wolf

Niche

Goose

Wave

Panther

Wild

Truck

Tower

Valdimonone.

Two places in the Urban Center of Siena does not they belong to no district: Piazza del campoon which the Palio takes place, and the Cathedral (The square on which the cathedral stands, however, is not a neutral territory but to appear to the district of L’Aquila).

The territory of the districts. In the Piazza del Campo center; Credit: Sannita via Wikimedia Commons



Siena is also traditionally divided into three thirdsthat is, local sectors, each of which is made up of five or six districts

Third of Camollìa

Third of the city

Third of San Martino.

Thirds have only geographical value and are without social or administrative functions.

Functions and organization of the districts

The districts play a leading role in the organization of the Palio, but also play social and cultural functions: they promote recreational activities for young and old, they deal with the maintenance of green areas and spaces within their territory, organize cultural events.

They have several buildings: in addition to the sitein the territory of each district stands a fountain Used for the Baptism Contradaiolo, as well as, in many cases, museums, associations (which in the past had the function of mutual aid companies), speakers.

The districts are guided by figures elected democratically elected: main political authority is the prior (called “governor” in the goose district and “rector” in that of the caterpillar), whose mandate generally lasts from two to four years. The prior has the task of representing the district of the authorities and other districts. The priors of the 17 districts make up an organism said Magistrate of the districtsin charge of coordinating initiatives and protecting common interests towards political authorities, as well as cooperating with them in the organization of the Palio.

The Contrada della Como after the victory at the Palio of 2 July 2007 (Wikimedia Commons)



Belonging to the districts and baptism district

Citizens belong to the Contrada who live or were born in the territory, as well as i descendants of the contradaioli. If a child arises from parents of different districts, generally belongs to the district of the parent of his own sex (the girls to the mother’s district, the boys to that of the father), but the norm is not always observed. In some cases, you can establish your belonging to a district also for spontaneous choice.

In the second half of the twentieth century the tradition of the Baptism Contradaiolo: Since the great majority of infants was born in hospitals located outside the walls (therefore externally to the territory of the districts), a ritual has been introduced that allows to sanction the belonging of the child to the parents’ district. The ceremony takes place at the Fountain of the Contrada.

The fountain of the Pantera; Via Wikimedia Commons



Origins and history of the districts of Siena

The origins of the districts date back to the Middle Ages, but originally they were not administrative divisions e Yes confused with military companies who controlled the territory.

The first certain traces of the Contrade as portions of the territory When the names of some current districts are attested to the fifteenth century, when they are attested for the first time: Giraffe and Chiocciola were mentioned in a short story of the 1920s; Other names have been attested in subsequent years. In the sixteenth century all 17 current districts were already present and there were also six others, which over the years have been suppresses: Rooster, lion, oak, bear, swordfinger and viper. Their disappearance is probably due to the progressive inactivity (it is an unfounded legend that have been dissolved for disorders created on the occasion of a Palio). The territory has been incorporated by that of the other districts.

The precise definition of the territory of the districts dates back to 1729when the princess Violante Beatrice of Bavariawhich from 1713 to 1731 held the position of governor of Siena, issued the Call over the new division, and reform of the borders of the districts of the city of Siena.

Violante of Bavaria; Via Wikimedia Commons



Since then, the territory of the districts has not undergone changes, even following the expansion of the city beyond the boundaries of the medieval walls, which occurred in the twentieth century. The proposal of Establish a new district For those who live outside the walls, advanced in 1929, it was rejected.

The names and the titles of the districts

Almost all districts bear names of animals, real or mythological. Probably, this characteristic is due to the fact that they were the symbols of medieval military companies, from which the districts derive. Three districts, however, have no names of animals: the Towerbecause a tower stood in its territory; theWavebecause it derives from military companies in charge of monitoring the Tyrrhenian coast; Valdimononeperhaps due to the presence of a castle owned by such a mutton Piccolomini, or, according to another theory, due to the presence, in medieval times, of shepherds who grazed upstands.

Some districts accompany the name with a title conferred by an authority. More specifically there are 4:

THE’ Eagle for the welcome offered to Emperor Charles V in 1536;

for the welcome offered to Emperor Charles V in 1536; The Niche for the value shown by his soldiers to the battle of Montaperti of 1260;

for the value shown by his soldiers to the battle of Montaperti of 1260; THE’ Goose in memory of the participation in the battle of Montemaggio of 1145;

in memory of the participation in the battle of Montemaggio of 1145; The Caterpillarfor the contribution of its inhabitants to the defeat of Carlo IV of Bohemia in 1369.

Brucian flags; Credit: Razzairpina Via Wikimedia Commons



Four other districts, on the other hand, dwell on different titles:

There Owl Bring the title of prioress Because in 1887 he hosted the first meetings of the Priori Committee (today Magistrate delle Contrade);

Bring the title of Because in 1887 he hosted the first meetings of the Priori Committee (today Magistrate delle Contrade); THE’ Porcupine has the title of sovereign Because on its territory there is the local headquarters of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta;

has the title of Because on its territory there is the local headquarters of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; There Giraffe Bring the title of imperial Because winner of the Palio of 2 July 1936, dedicated to the “conquest of the Empire” (that is, the occupation of Ethiopia by fascist Italy);

Bring the title of Because winner of the Palio of 2 July 1936, dedicated to the “conquest of the Empire” (that is, the occupation of Ethiopia by fascist Italy); THE’Wave We boast of the title of captain Because his military companies were entrusted with the defense of the portion of the Palace where the captain of justice was based.

The remaining nine districts do not bring specific titles.