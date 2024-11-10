How many and which languages ​​are at risk of extinction in the world?

In the world, according to estimates, they are spoken beyond that 7,000 languagesbut many of them are at risk of disappearing forever. According to UNESCO, approximately 40% of current languages is considered a risk of extinctionan alarming fact for the linguistic biodiversity of our planet. This phenomenon is linked to sociocultural, economic and political factors, which lead increasingly smaller linguistic communities to prefer so-called “majority” languages. In this article we explore which languages ​​are at risk of extinction, the causes of this phenomenon and possible solutions to preserve our global linguistic heritage.

An overview of languages ​​in the world

There linguistic diversity represents an essential component of the culture and identity of every people. Each language reflects a unique way of seeing the world and incorporates knowledge specific to the people who speak it. According to theAtlas of Languages ​​at Risk of UNESCO, approx 3,000 languages are currently classified as “in danger” and many of them are at risk of disappear over the course of a generation or two. Endangered languages ​​are found on all continents, but some areas are particularly affected.

To understand whether a language is truly at risk of extinction, several assessments are made criteriaincluding the overall number of speakers, the average age of those who speak it natively or fluently, and the percentage of young people who master it and use it on a daily basis. The lack of official recognition in a state can also accelerate its decline and lead to its disappearance.

Regions with a higher concentration of endangered languages ​​include l‘Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, the Amazon and Pacific Islands (such as Papua New Guinea). THE’Australia has already lost the 90% of its Aboriginal languagesand has the largest number of critically endangered languages: 133. In these regions, linguistic erosion is often caused by processes of colonization, globalization and the spread of dominant languages ​​such as English, Spanish and Mandarin.

How do you define an endangered language? The 5 levels of danger for UNESCO

UNESCO classifies endangered languages ​​based on five levels of danger:

1. Vulnerable: languages ​​still spoken by all generations, but used less and less by young people in everyday contexts.

2. In danger: languages ​​that are no longer learned by children as their native language.

3. Seriously in danger: languages ​​spoken only by older members of the community.

4. Critically endangered: languages ​​used only occasionally by a few very old people.

5. Extinct: languages ​​that no longer have living speakers.

Why do languages ​​disappear?

By analyzing existing linguistic data, it is possible to identify areas with the greatest concentration of endangered or endangered languages. While the specific causes vary from language to language, regions with a high number of threatened languages ​​often have some common factors, particularly the influence of globalization on historically isolated communities.

Even in contexts where native speakers attempt to protect their language, the socio-economic pressures impact multiple generations young and on those of working agewho tend to prefer languages ​​with greater employment opportunities, often at the expense of cultural preservation.

The loss of a language is a complex process that reflects a series of sociopolitical and cultural dynamics. The main causes I am:

– Globalization and urbanization: Internal and international migration often leads communities to adopt more widely spoken languages ​​to improve economic and social opportunities.

– Language policies: In many countries, national policies favor the use of official languages ​​to the detriment of indigenous languages. An emblematic example is that of Türkiye, where the Kurdish has been restricted until recently.

– Lack of generational transmission: Young generations, especially in urban contexts, tend to speak the dominant languages, while traditional languages ​​are relegated to the family sphere or abandoned altogether.

Examples of endangered languages

Some languages ​​at risk are:

– Ainu (Japan): the language of the indigenous Ainu is seriously threatened and has only a few speakers, mostly elderly.

– Yuchi (USA): This language, spoken by the Yuchi natives, has fewer than 10 fluent speakers.

– Kawésqar (Chile): With just around ten elderly speakers, Kawésqar is an emblematic example of endangered indigenous languages ​​in South America.

– Buhid and Hanunoo (Philippines): These Austronesian languages ​​are still spoken but show signs of generational decline.

Furthermore, Il Pacific records the highest number of languages ​​at risk: 250, while in Africa There are 217 languages ​​under threat.

Language preservation initiatives

For counter linguistic extinctionvarious initiatives have been launched both locally and internationally. In the 2013The European Parliament issued a Resolution inviting Member States and the Commission to respect the commitments undertaken with the UNESCO Convention of 2005 on cultural diversity, promoting and protecting cultural and linguistic expressions, both at national level and in international treaties. Furthermore, it calls for respect for linguistic diversity, in particular the protection of the most vulnerable European languages, to become a condition for membership of the European Union. The Commission, together with governments and regional authorities, is urged to develop programs that encourage respect and tolerance towards linguistic and ethnic communities at risk of extinction.

Furthermore, UNESCO, for example, launched the project “International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​2022-2032″which aims to promote the preservation and support of indigenous languages ​​around the world. Technology also plays a crucial role: apps, digital dictionaries and online courses help keep endangered languages ​​alive, making them accessible even to younger people. The Living Tongues Institute for Endangered Languages is another example of an institution committed to linguistic documentation and revitalization, often in collaboration with local communities.