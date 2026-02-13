How many Italians have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and how it is assigned

Image created with AI.



The Italian actor Franco Nero received one star in the Walk of Fame, the famous walk of Hollywood dedicated to excellent personalities from the world of entertainment, from music to cinema and theatre. Known internationally, Nero has a 60-year career behind him, with more than 240 films, from Django (and the famous cameo in Django Unchained) until The day of the owl And White Fang.

But how many are there Italians who own a star on the Walk of Fame and, above all, who decides the methods with which they are assigned? Perhaps not everyone knows, in fact, that they are the artists themselves to owe nominate to obtain a star, following a rigorous procedure which also involves the payment of one $275 fee (around 230 euros), as well as a sponsorship fee of 85,000 dollars once selected.

What is the Walk of Fame: 18 Italians who have a star

There Hollywood Walk of Fame is often referred to as “the most famous walk in the world”: it is a real cultural monument that develops among the streets of Los Angeles, precisely between theHollywood Blvd and the Vine Street, two sidewalks that extend for approximately 15 blocks. Established in 1960 from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce), which still administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, this institution was created to celebrate some of the andworld leaders in the entertainment industrydividing the awards into six main categories:

Cinema (Motion Pictures). Television. Radio. Music Recording. Theater/Live performance. Sports Entertainment.

The actor Franco Nero was awarded the star number 2,835 in the cinema category (located exactly at 6504 Hollywood Boulevard). Below are all the Italians who have a star on the Walk of Fame, with the related year of award:

Anna Magnani (Actress), 1960

(Actress), 1960 Annunzio Paolo Mantovani (Anglo-Italian conductor born in Venice), 1960

(Anglo-Italian conductor born in Venice), 1960 Arturo Toscanini (Conductor), 1960

(Conductor), 1960 Beniamino Gigli (Tenor), 1960

(Tenor), 1960 Enrico Caruso (Tenor), 1960

(Tenor), 1960 Ezio Pinza (Bass), 1960

(Bass), 1960 Licia Albanese (Soprano, naturalized American), 1960

(Soprano, naturalized American), 1960 Renata Tebaldi (Soprano), 1960

(Soprano), 1960 Rudolph Valentino (Actor), 1960

(Actor), 1960 Sophia Loren (Actress), 1994

(Actress), 1994 Bernardo Bertolucci (Director), 2008

(Director), 2008 Andrea Bocelli (Tenor), 2010

(Tenor), 2010 Ennio Morricone (Conductor), 2016

(Conductor), 2016 Gina Lollobrigida (Actress), 2018

(Actress), 2018 Luciano Pavarotti (Tenor), 2022 – posthumous star

(Tenor), 2022 – posthumous star Giancarlo Giannini (Actor), 2023

(Actor), 2023 Franco Nero (Actor), 2026

Among other things, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the three-time Oscar winner for special effects Carlo Rambaldi will receive a star posthumously during 2026. The total number of Italians who own a star will therefore rise to 18 during this year.

Who decides the nominations for the Walk of Fame

But how do you get a star on the Walk of Fame? It is not enough to be famous internationally, but you must follow a well-defined process. First of all, it is the famous people who have to propose themselves, during a time window that opens every year between April and May: to apply, among other things, you need to pay a fee $275 application fee.

The request must include a photo, a short biography, a list of professional qualifications, the artist’s contributions to the community, and a written agreement in which the candidate guarantees that he/she will attend the unveiling ceremony in person. THE requirements minimums are extremely rigorous: professional goals of excellence are needed, at least five years of career in their category and civic commitment, while for posthumous awards it is necessary to wait two years after the death of the celebrity.

Once the various applications have been analyzed, the final decision is made by a Selection Committee which meets every year in June and, between countless requests, just select between 24 and 30 names for the following year. This exclusive list must then pass a double formal approval: first the vote of the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and, finally, the green light of the Board of Public Works of the City of Los Angeles. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, however, does not cover the in any way cost of the physical star, the awards ceremony and maintenance: once selected, in fact, there is also a sponsorship fee of 85,000 dollars to cover.