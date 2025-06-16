How much iron is in the human body?

In our body flows the bloodand we all agree on this. However, not everyone knows that his function main is that of transport things, above all oxygen And anhydride carbonism. This transport capacity is due to the presence of a metal: The iron. Every human being has iron that flows in its veins and arteries. We are not talking about kilogramsbut not even of milligrams. In fact, on average the total amount of iron present in the human body is around the 4 grams, of which the 75% It is inside hemoglobin.

So “only” 3 grams of iron are present inside the globules redmainly inhemoglobin: a globular metalloprotein made up of four units, each of which contains the group email. The latter molecule is a complex that contains 1 iron atom, in the oxidized form (FE2+ o Fe3+). The remaining 25% of the iron is linked to the transferrinea protein produced by liver which serves precisely to bind to the iron absorbed in theintestine and transport it throughout the body.

Molecular structure of hemoglobin.



The interesting thing is that all the iron Present inside humans – and doing a couple of calculations we are talking about 32 thousand tons of total iron – once it was inside the minerals from the terrestrial crust. We are what we eat And what we eat is part of the earth. We are a natural expression of our planet.