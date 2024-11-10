How not to let your phone battery drain quickly in the cold

Preventing your smartphone from overheating in the summer may seem like a challenge, too avoid the battery from getting too cold in winter it could be, especially if you live in a geographic area where the thermometer easily reaches temperatures below zero. As we get closer to 0°C, the lower limit of the operating temperature of a typical smartphone battery, the batteries in our mobile phones deteriorate in performance and discharge quickly. For Don’t let your phone battery drain quickly in the cold you need to pay attention to some precautions, including avoiding charging it when the temperature is below 5 °C, turning it off or, again, placing the device in a thermal case.

Because cold weather drains your phone’s battery quickly

As you probably already know, our smartphones are equipped with lithium batteries. These work thanks tooxidation-reductionor a chemical reaction consisting in the exchange of electrons betweenanode and the cathode. With the cold, the chemical process that makes the batteries work is actually slowed downas the electrolyte present inside the latter becomes more viscous, offering greater resistance to the passage of electrons. This slowdown is the basis of the reason why the autonomy of lithium batteries drops drastically in the cold. Suffice it to say that, when extreme temperatures are reached (for example -20°C) the battery lasts less than half of normal life.

How to prevent your smartphone battery from draining quickly due to the cold

Here are some tips for prevent the cold from draining your smartphone battery leaving you “stranded” earlier than expected.