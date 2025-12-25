How photo editing has changed and how it has evolved over time: from its origins to Photoshop

The photo editing it has accompanied photography since the very first experiments of the nineteenth century. Already a few years after the first images fixed on plate, we realized that photography was not only the capture of reality but also construction: a terrain in which to intervene to correct, emphasize or reinvent the scene. From manual manipulations on glass and film to modern software that automates complex operations thanks to algorithms and deep learning (a set of artificial intelligence techniques that train neural networks to recognize and transform visual content), in this study we will retrace the history of photo editing analyzing when and how it was born and how it has evolved over time. We will see how negatives were retouched in the 19th century, why photographic printing on halogen-silver paper was a turning point, how the advent of color photography expanded the possibilities of intervention and what developments digital photography has allowed. Let’s start this journey!

When photo editing was born: the first approaches

If we want to find a starting point for photo editing, we have to go back to first plate photographs of the 19th century. Immediately after the pioneering creation of Joseph Nicéphore Niépcewhich established the first stable image in 1826 (to be fair, some sources also indicate the 1825 and others still 1826), we began to intervene both on the prints and on the negatives. In darkroom was resorted to double exposures, plate combinations and techniques like it “whitening”useful for lightening specific areas; on the pressinstead, they were added inks, paints or airbrush. Even Polaroids could be scratched during development to obtain creative effects.

The the first “documented” retouching arrived in 1846when Calvert Richard Jones he eliminated an unwanted friar from a group scene with a stylus, creating a real one cancellation on the negative. In the same decades, fundamental processes for photo editing were established, such as wet collodion and then there Gelatin-based halogen-silver photographic paperwhich offered more resistant negatives suitable for slow and meticulous manipulations. In manuals from the late nineteenth century, it was recommended to position the workbench in front of a window facing north, because the more stable light allowed engraving and retouching with millimeter precision. Retouchers used abrasive powders, removable paints And scalpel-like instruments to sculpt lights and shadows on faces: a job for true artisans of the image.

In 1846 Calvert Richard Jones, who had learned the art of photography directly from its English inventor, William Henry Fox Talbot, undertook a long photographic journey in the Mediterranean. During his stop in Malta, he also immortalized this group of bearded and hooded Capuchin friars. The print shows only four friars; in the negative a fifth can be glimpsed, hidden behind the others. To make it disappear (perhaps to make the image cleaner) Jones used a touch of India ink directly on the negative. Credit: National Media Museum.



Photography, meanwhile, was evolving rapidly. The introduction of roll film at the end of the nineteenth century, the first portable cameras Kodak and, in 1925the launch of the Leica I they made it easier to take lots of pictures; this further fueled the need to intervene on exposure and tonal rendering. In the 1948 appeared there Polaroid Land 95capable of taking instant photos, while in the 1975 a certain Steven Sassoon developed for Kodak there first digital camera. The initially low quality slowed down the adoption of this new technology, but within a few decades the evolution of sensors and the reduction in size transformed digital into the dominant standard.

From Photoshop to GIMP, photo editing in the digital age

With the advent of digital, new professional tools emerged: systems such as Quantel Paintbox they allowed the first complex digital retouching, later supplanted by much more complex software such as Photoshop And GIMP. In photojournalism and communication, this made it easier to do what had already been done for decades with analogue techniques: removing people, changing skies, combining different shots or adapting an image to editorial needs. From “embellished” portraits to political manipulations, the history of photo editing is littered with examples in which photography was shaped for ideological, aesthetic, or practical reasons.

In the 21st century, the most significant innovation is the progressive automation of retouching. Aesthetic filters applicable in real time via smartphone apps they use advanced algorithms to change skin, facial proportions, expressions or even age and gender with a single tap. The emergence of so-called deepfakes (images and videos generated by deep learning models) with the unstoppable race of artificial intelligence has further expanded the range of possibilities, from entertainment to less ethical applications.

Yet, not everything that appears manipulated aims to change reality. On the field astronomicalfor example, the raw shots coming from instruments like the Webb telescope must be “translated” into visible colorsbecause they contain infrared or ultraviolet data. Scientists and technicians combine filters, increase contrast and combine data from different instruments to create images that are faithful to physical phenomena and at the same time understandable to the public.

From this quick recap of some salient moments in the history of photography, it is clear, therefore, that photo editing is not a recent phenomenon and should not even be considered as a sort of betrayal of photography: it is an essential part of the way in which, for almost two centuries, we have tried to give visual form to the world around us, combining technique, aesthetics and technology.