How Smart Tags work to find lost objects

The Smart tag I am localization devices Designed to help people find lost objects, such as keys, backpacks or suitcases, reducing the risk of losing accessories and objects that in everyday life have a certain importance. They work through wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth, NFC (Near Field Communication) or cellular connectionsand interface with an app on the smartphone that allows its tracking. Depending on the type, they can be useful for find objects in their immediate vicinity or even for Locate them after kilometers using related devices networks.

Among the most popular models we find the Bluetooth trackers, such as Chipolo onewhich have a limited range of action, and more advanced devices such as Airtag of Apple and Galaxy Smalltag of Samsung, which use users of users to expand the coverage. For those who need continuous monitoring, there are smart tags with integrated SIM, such as the Salind 20 4Gwhich use cellular networks for a global tracking, particularly useful for luggage or valuable objects. The effectiveness of these devices depends on the technology used and the network infrastructure on which they are based.

The main types of smart tags

Smart tags are divided into Three main categorieswhich are distinguished by the location system used.

Most cheap are those who They work via Bluetooth or NFC allowing to find objects nearby, but with one limited scope usually among the 50 he is 120 meters . An example is Chipolo One, which offers an action ray of about 100 meters and, if the lost object is not located within this distance, it can be reported on the app to take advantage of the Chipolo users network to trace it.

are those who allowing to find objects nearby, but with one usually among the he is . An example is Chipolo One, which offers an action ray of about 100 meters and, if the lost object is not located within this distance, it can be reported on the app to take advantage of the Chipolo users network to trace it. A more advanced level is represented by Smart tags that integrate with wider ecosystems like Airtag of Apple o Galaxy Smarttag2 by Samsung. In addition to using Bluetooth, these devices can take advantage of connected devices networks to improve coverage. The Airtag, for example, rely on the large network of the Apple ecosystem, using iPhone and iPad devices to identify the position of the lost object in an anonymous and safe way. A useful function is the Precision tracking which uses the UWB (Ultra-wideband), a short -range communication technology that can be used by the qualified devices to carry out a precise location for the object to which the Smart Tag is attacked. Samsung has also developed a similar technology with the Galaxy Smarttag2, which connects to the SmartThings Find network and offers up to 500 days of autonomy thanks to a long -lasting battery. This Smart Tag is also IP67 certified, resulting in powder and water.

For those who need to monitor objects on long distances, exist Smart tag with integrated SIM, which work through mobile networks and allow constant tracement wherever there are cell coverage. An example is the Salind 20 4G, which includes a 4G SIM compatible with more than 100 countries and offers autonomy up to 180 days thanks to a high autonomy battery. Devices of this type require a subscription for the location service, but they are particularly useful for those who travel often and want constant and safe control on the position of their luggage.

What are smart tags for

An interesting aspect of the smart tags is theirs ability to interact with smartphones to facilitate their location. Some models allow you to issue a sound to be found more easily, while others can even help find the connected smartphone by pressing a button on the device. Some trackers also offer NFC functionality to view contact information on compatible phones in case of discovery by third parties.

Smart tags therefore represent An effective solution to reduce the risk of losing value objectswith different technological options that adapt to different needs and budgets. Whether it’s finding the house keys under the sofa or monitoring your luggage during an intercontinental journey, these devices offer useful and increasingly sophisticated support.

From the point of view of the safety and of the privacythe main producers have implemented Measures to avoid improper uses of smart tagslike the unauthorized tracking of people. For example, Apple introduced notices on iPhone that report the presence of an unknown Airtag nearby for a prolonged period; Samsung and Google have also developed similar systems to detect unauthorized devices.

How to use a Smart Tag

As for theUse of a Smart Tagwe can say that this varies according to the type of tracker in its possession and also based on the latter brand. In general, these are the steps to follow.

Download the dedicated app: Each Smart Tag has a specific app for the management and location of the object. The Airtagfor example, take advantage of the app Where of Apple; while i Galaxy Smalltag of Samsung use the app SmartThings Find of the South Korean company. If your Smart Tag uses Bluetooth, NFC or the mobile network, the app will be used to configure it, locate it and receive tracking notifications. Activate and associate the Smart Tag with the smartphone: After getting the Companion app with which to use the Smart Tag, turn it on (if the model in your possession has a power button), bring it closer to the phone to start the combination via Bluetooth or NFC and follow the instructions on the screen to assign A name to the object to which you hooked it (e.g. “Keys of the house of (name)”). If your model uses a SIM card, you may need to register and activate a subscription for data connection. At this stage you can also go and activate any removal notifications (if your Smart Tag includes this functionality), so as to receive on the Alert smartphone that should help you avoid forgetting your objects at home or in other places. Attach the Smart Tag to the object to be traced: After the configuration procedure (which should not steal more than a few minutes), you can finally fix the smart tag to the object you intend to trace. Some models have a hole to hook them to a key ring, while others need additional accessories (such as Airtag). Locate the lost object: If you lose the object to which the Smart Tag is hooked, you can find it in different ways. If you are within the range of the object, then at a distance of 100-120 meters, you could recall the function that does it play. If your model integrates technology UWBbased on the Smart Tag in your possession you could even be able to obtain precise directional indications on where the tag is located: this function is present for example with the Airtag combined with iPhone equipped with U1 chips (iPhone 11 and subsequent models). And if the object is out of the radius Bluetoothbased on the Smart Tag in your possession, you may be able to find it thanks to the network of other compatible devices that will allow you to identify its position on the map. For example, the Airtag exploit all the IPhones nearby, while Samsung Smalltags use Galaxy devices. If your Smart Tag is equipped with a SIM Cardlike the Salind 20 4G, you can trace it wherever there is a cell cover, directly from the app. Recharge the Smart Tag: localization devices contain one inside lithium battery rechargeable. To feed it, you need to connect the Smart Tag to a smartphone or PC charger via the USB cable supplied with the product.