How the AI ​​is changing the F1: the applications in the race and for fans

There Formula 1 It is one of the most complex and advanced sports from a technological point of view, el ‘artificial intelligence It is playing an increasingly relevant role in its evolution becoming a real ally of the teams. From the design of the race cars to the analysis of the strategies, passing through the experience of the fans and the management of data in real time, the AI ​​is deeply transforming every aspect of this world. Teams use advanced algorithms for optimize cars performance, Improve the quality of decisions on the track And Reduce the time needed to analyze huge quantities of data. Even the television broadcast benefits from these developments, offering insights based on the predictive analysis that help the spectators but there is a limit beyond which the human element remains irreplaceable: the pilots. Although AI can provide increasingly accurate strategic suggestions, the ability and instinct of a pilot remain the beating heart of the competition (and, fortunately, we would add!).

Like AI is changing Formula 1 races

Artificial intelligence is a vast field that includes theautomated learning (the so -called machine learning), a technology that allows computers to analyze large quantities of data and draw conclusions without being explicitly programmed for each individual task. This aspect is particularly relevant in Formula 1, where the amount of information generated is impressive: each car produces millions of data points at each session, and the ability to interpret them quickly can make the difference between a victory and a defeat. Alexandre Bonnetexpert in AI -based solutions, underlines how F1 offers an ideal environment for testing and developing new technologies, precisely for its cutting -edge nature. In fact, to the microphones of Autosport said:

The reason why F1 is so attractive is that there is such a wide variety of things that can be done with all the different types of technology, from the production phase, such as components, to the analysis of quality, to optimization of industrial processes, to robotic production up to the actual pieces of driving.

Teams must optimize every aspect of their cars, from the design of the components to the analysis of the performance, passing through the robotization of production and the artificial vision applied to television broadcasts and this “Synergy” between advanced engineering and artificial intelligence It creates an ecosystem in which companies in the sector can refine their technologies, while F1 teams take advantage of it to make their performance better and better.

Formula 1 enthusiasts will already know how much this sport is based on data: speed, tire temperature, aerodynamic, pit-stop strategies and many other variables are constantly monitored and analyzed. However, until a few years ago, the processing of this information was a long and laborious process. Today, thanks to artificial intelligence, decisions can be made in fractions of second. Andrew Mchutchonresponsible for data science of McLarenexplained how the Ai allows teams to process data in a more in -depth and fast way, allowing to identify patterns and optimal strategies in real time.

A practical example is the Pit-Stop management: deciding the ideal time to stop in the pits requires a complex analysis of many variables, and the AI ​​can provide an accurate response in a few moments, while in the past it would have served much more time to reach the same conclusion. This also applies to it development of the car: the faster the teams can test new configurations and aerodynamic updates, the greater the chances of improving the overall performance before the next race.

Like AI is changing the experience of F1 fans

Artificial intelligence does not affect the competition only, but also on the experience of fans. From 2018, AWS (Amazon Web Services) is the technological partner of the F1 and has developed F1 Insightsa system that uses the data generated in the race to create advanced statistics to show live. Thanks to this tool, spectators can access detailed information on race strategiesthe pOssability of overtaking and the differences in performance between the cars. This helps both new enthusiasts, who can thus better understand the dynamics of the competition, and the most experienced enthusiasts, who can deepen technical aspects of the race in real time.

Neil Ralphhead of AWS’s sports partnerships, underlines how Formula 1 is a particularly complex sport to follow compared, for example, to football, where the action takes place in a limited area. Ralph has in fact said: