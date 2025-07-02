How the bills of light and gas changes: what are the news and what is the “Energy receipt”

How the bills of light and gas changes from 1 July



The Light and gas bills they change structure and become easier to read: from 1 July for energy suppliers it will in fact be obligatory issue invoices “Clear and understandable” for users. At the behest of the adjustment authority for energy networks and environment (Arera), the new bills must have the title page (i.e. the first page) the same for everyone, within which to insert a “Energy receipt», Which will have to contain all the details on the overall cost of the energy consumed, and a”offer box», Dedicated to the conditions of the contract signed by the customer.

The goal is to make bills easier to interpret Both for families and for businesses, simplifying the invoice also to avoid confusion in reading energy consumption: the same guidelines will in fact have to be applied by all operatorsalso to prevent the change of supplier from creating further inconvenience to customers. For families with ISEE until 25 thousand euroson the other hand, a contribution of 200 euro one -off.

Light and gas, how the new bill will be and what changes

But, in practice, how the new bill of light e gas? The changes introduced by the Arera provide for the introduction of some new sections, including:

The unified frontispiece : this is the first facade of the bill, where it will be mandatory for the sellers to report the Total cost of the bill And all the essential information on the customer, such as the type of service, the supply contract and other data on the billing period and the payment methods.

: this is the first facade of the bill, where it will be mandatory for the sellers to report the And all the essential information on the customer, such as the type of service, the supply contract and other data on the billing period and the payment methods. The “Energy receipt” : this new section must be included on the first page and must report all expenses which led to the overall cost of the bill (including obviously consumption) according to the scheme amount of energy x price energy . Specifically, it will be mandatory to distinguish between “consumption share” and “fixed fee”, with the addition of the “power share” in the case of electricity bills. In this way, both expenses and expenses will be highlighted actually depend on consumption both fixed and independent ones, which instead do not concern the volumes of energy consumed, but are linked to additional costs such as the VAT Or excise duties, but also the Rai fee and any extra services.

: this new section must be included on the first page and must report which led to the overall cost of the bill (including obviously consumption) according to the scheme . Specifically, it will be mandatory to distinguish between “consumption share” and “fixed fee”, with the addition of the “power share” in the case of electricity bills. In this way, both expenses and expenses will be highlighted both fixed and independent ones, which instead do not concern the volumes of energy consumed, but are linked to additional costs such as the Or excise duties, but also the Rai fee and any extra services. The “offer box” : this box will instead contain all the essential elements of Offer signed by the customer, including the identification code, which can also be used by users to check online that the contract conditions have been respected by the supplier.

: this box will instead contain all the of by the customer, including the identification code, which can also be used by users to check online that the contract conditions have been respected by the supplier. Other essential information elements: this is a last division in which information relating to Technical characteristics of the supply, any trace or historical information on consumption and the maximum power taken. In this box users will also be able to find data on the status of payments and on any installments.

How the bills are calculated and what are the expense items

The new bills of light and gas will therefore have a more intuitive and simplified standard structure, also to better understand all the expenditure items that are part of the invoice: but how are the costs of energy costs and, above all, how much depend on consumption?

In general, the total cost of the bills can be divided into five categories: