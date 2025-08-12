How the greenhouses work for cultivation from an engineering point of view

A greenhouse It is a structure specially designed and built in glass, plastic or polycarbonate For Create favorable climatic conditions to the growth of crops which, otherwise, would not be able to develop in a certain environment. In other words, it is a space “controlled” where the environmental conditions of what is enclosed inside, regulating, can vary temperature, humidity And ventilation. The regulation of these physical parameters allows theOptimization of cropsmaking them the same more effective and continuous in the growth and production of different types of crops.

The physics behind the greenhouses: how they are heated

The greenhouses work mainly thanks to a well -known physical phenomenon, which inherits the name by these: thegreenhouse. This phenomenon is the same that makes the earth habitable, Because it guarantees that on it there are certain ideal temperatures for the development of life. But what exactly happens? The Sun It emits radiation that reach the earth’s surface (therefore also the internal parts of a greenhouse). The result is the heating of all the surfaces on display. In truth, not all sun radiation reaches the earth, but it is partly limited by one shield provided precisely by the atmosphere. What remains, pierces the atmosphere and reaches the earth’s surface. At this point:

In the terrestrial atmosphere, some gases (such as carbon dioxide) retain part of this energy and avoid the spread of the same in space. This ensures reduced thermal changes between day and night and an average temperature suitable for life.

Inside a greenhouse, the mechanism is similar: the heat is retained not from gasbut from transparent coating of the structure, which blocks part of the radiation re -emerged and tending to exit. The result is an environment if necessary warm and moistperfect for the growth of the crops you need. That is, a specific one is created microclimate, adaptable to the needs of the case.

How the greenhouses are made

The greenhouse is in fact delimited by a perimeter structure, both from a planimetric and altimetric point of view. The perimeter on the plant depends on the surface to be grown, while the height of the greenhouse is designed based on the desired microclimate: the more space it can mean More control over air circulation and humidity. The structure can be assembled through metal or wooden elements And it is usually a light skeleton, as it does not have sufficiently binding structural needs. There are various types of greenhouses, but the most common ones are:

The vertical greenhouses – more expensive as they use technical specifications to ensure development vertically of crops.

– more expensive as they use technical specifications to ensure development vertically of crops. The tunnel greenhouse – they have decidedly minor realization and maintenance costs, but on the other hand they do not fully guarantee the control and management of the microclimate.

Many greenhouses can then be heated and ventilated, also eliminating partial dependencies on the climate and the weather conditions of the place.

The closing structure, on the other hand, requires a technical reflection, as it represents the crucial point in the functioning of the system. During the design phase, the choice of the roofing material must therefore balance transparency, isolation, durability and costs: usually, materials such as the glass, plastic or polycarbonate. The glass has the advantage of being excellent from the point of view of transparency to sunlight. However, he has the cons of being a fragile material and continually exposed to possible extreme events, such as hail, which would compromise its functionality. Polycarbonate can be a good alternative, although this has slightly lower transparency. Plastic instead has the disadvantage of having poor durabilitybut it can be a valid alternative in less professional contexts.

The greenhouses represent one of the most effective solutions to deal with the challenges of modern agriculture. In an era marked by climate change, by the scarcity of water and the need for sustainable productions, grow in controlled environment It allows you to optimize the resources available and limit costs. It is no coincidence that the greenhouses are at the center of innovations such as thevertical agriculturethe urban farms he is Automated cultivation systems.