How the new telephone scam works “we received your curriculum” and how to defend yourself

“We received your curriculum”if you receive a phone call with this recorded item, be very careful: you may be in the sights of a new and insidious telephone scam which is spreading in Italy. There curriculum scam – so it was renamed by the media – begins with a phone call that invites the user to save the number, apparently reliable, and continue the conversation on WhatsApp. This stratagem is particularly insidious because it takes advantage of the expectation of those who are actually looking for work and those who, despite not having sent any curriculums, could be enlarged by some earning opportunities. If you agree to continue the conversation on WhatsApp, the risk of Losing money and/or your own personal data Through the compilation of online modules which, according to the fake recruiter, are part of the procedure necessary to proceed with the intake. To defend yourself, it is sufficient to keep your eyes open and finish the truffaldin call immediately after hearing the offending words.

How the curriculum scam works

Better understand How the curriculum scam works It is essential not to fall into this fraud, which falls within the category of so -called Online Recruitment Scami.e. scams based on false job opportunities. This fraud uses a simple and effective mechanism. The first contact takes place first of all with one Call with Italian prefix +39making the number apparently reliable, unlike other scams that use foreign prefixes, often more easily recognizable as suspicions. The initial message, which informs the alleged curriculum received by a phantom company, aims to intrigue the victim and push it to continue the interaction. If the person is looking for work, he might think that this is an answer to a curriculum sent more or less recently and this is why the recipient of the call could accept to Continue the conversation on WhatsAppas required by the registered item.

At this point, the scam enters the most dangerous phase. The chat on WhatsApp is used for establish a climate of trustmaking the victim believe that he has a concrete job opportunity in his hands. The alleged company proposes simple activitiespromising compensation in exchange for interactions on social networks for example. The real goal, however, is to push the person to make investments on online platforms. In some cases, it comes sent a link to click onperhaps with the excuse of filling out modules necessary to proceed with the intake, and which in reality can contain malware that will be used to steal personal information or financial data.

In any case, regardless of the specific proposal made by the scammers, at this stage their goal is to convince the potential victim that it is a real earning opportunity And that, for this reason, it would be a shame to lose it. After convinced the victim of the goodness of the initial offer, the scammers may also suggest investing sums of money on trading platforms. These platforms are often fictitious or structured in order to make the recovery of the funds impossible once paid. The deception ends when the victim tries to withdraw the money and realizes that the company no longer responds: at that point, the scammers will have already closed every communication channel and will have vanished into thin air.

Which even worse, this type of fraud is not limited to immediate economic loss. In addition to money, criminals can obtain sensitive personal information, such as addresses, telephone numbers and, in some cases, bank data. With this information, more attacks could try, such as identity theft or access to online accounts.

How to defend yourself from the curriculum scam

Given the danger of this fraud, let’s see now How to defend yourself from the curriculum scam. Let’s say that in reality you have already done the big one: in the previous lines you informed yourself of how the mechanism of this scam works. Now, to defend you, it is sufficient stop the call As soon as you hear the item recorded «Hi, we received his curriculum»(Or a similar message).

In general, then, always remember to Do not share personal information with anyoneOf Don’t click on suspicious linksOf Activate anti-spam filters possibly available on your smartphone and also to block unknown numbers.

And if, unfortunately, you have arrived on this late article and reading it you realized that you had already fallen victim to the curriculum scam, do not miss any more precious time and report what happened to the postal police.