How the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Cortina, the “temporary city” of the 2026 Games, works

The Olympic village of Cortina seen from above, with its 377 mobile homes. Credit: Michele Sabatino



With the closing ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, the first major phase of the Games ends. But the lights of the Olympic and Paralympic Village of Cortina they remain lit, ready to welcome the athletes of the upcoming Paralympics. Designed by SIMICO – the Milan Cortina Infrastructure Company which is responsible for the construction of works and infrastructures linked to the Games – and located in Fiamesthe Village is a settlement completely temporary which is among the 98 works connected to the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. In particular, it is part of the 31 works linked to the Olympic eventand not the so-called legacy ones which include the permanent infrastructures that will remain as a legacy to our country.

In this case the meaning of temporary However, it does not represent a compromise, but a complex project, in which architecture, systems and logistics were designed from the beginning to respond to a key question: How do you build something that needs to function like a city, but only for a few weeks?

An entire city “resting” on the ground: characteristics of the village

The village is located in Fiamesa town located about 4 km north of Cortina, in the area where the small one stood Cortina airportbuilt following the 1956 Winter Olympics to guarantee very short-range air connections with Venice, Milan and Bolzano, but closed already in 1976 after some tragic accidents.

There was no permanent infrastructure work to build the village. The area was chosen precisely because it was already marked by past use and therefore suitable for hosting a temporary intervention without consuming new land. The objective is not to redevelop by creating something stable, but to use an abandoned space without changing its nature, consistently with the idea of total reversibility who leads the project.

The village is able to accommodate up to 2,000 people simultaneously between athletes, technical staff and delegations. It is composed of 377 mobile homes for a total of 1,400 beds and approximately 15,000 square meters of modular structures for common services, connected by a continuous system of elevated paths approximately 70 centimeters above the ground, which do not just represent an element of accessibility: they are the true hidden infrastructure of the village. In fact, under the walkways runs a large system backbone that distributes water and energy to the entire settlement. The same backbone connects the village to a specially installed purifier, which then channels the water into the city’s sewer system.

In this way everything needed to make the “city” function remains invisibleintegrated, but above all removable, without excavations or permanent foundations. Cables, pipes and systems are simply placed on the ground. Even the energy management follows the same logic, without any permanent infrastructure. The village is served by a thermal power plant low environmental impact powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), equipped with regasifier. A solution chosen to guarantee reliability, continuity and thermal comfort during the Games, with a system capable of supporting the loads of a large and international community, but destined to be dismantled once the event is over.

The first part of the village, with the entrance and check-in area at the top left, the water purifier at the top right. Credit: Michele Sabatino



377 mobile homes: the living heart of the village

The residential heart of the Olympic village is represented by the mobile homei.e. prefabricated residential units. Each maxi caravan measures approx 8.60 by 4.50 metres and is organized into two rooms, each with two beds, for a maximum capacity of four people.

A central element of the project is theinclusiveness: one of the two rooms of each mobile home it is completely accessible, which means that approximately 50% of the total beds can be used by Paralympic athletes, despite the fact that the Paralympics involve the participation of approximately 5 times fewer athletes than the Olympics. There are no separate areas or special solutions: accessibility is integrated into the entire living system.

To avoid visual flattening and mitigate the impact of the village on the Dolomite landscape, the houses have different external colors, which recall the different shades of wood. Likewise, they were positioned asymmetrically to each other to break the typical regularity of prefabricated settlements. It is purely a work of design which has no technical implications, but is fundamental to making the village less invasive and more coherent with the natural context.

How the city and daily life works for athletes

Village life does not end in housing. At the center of the settlement, in the easiest point to reach for all athletes, there are two large pavilions dedicated to common services, organized chromatically to make them easy to read. The red pavilion hosts thefood & beverage areawith a huge canteen open 24 hours a day capable of satisfying the culinary needs of athletes who come from all over the world.

The green pavilion has instead been dedicated to meeting rooms, essential for delegations that need to define the final details with their athletes before the races, but also includes gymslaundries, personal service spaces, places for religious worship. In fact, the arrival of at least practicing athletes is expected 6 different religions.

The two large common areas located in the center of the Olympic village of Cortina. Credit: Michele Sabatino



The operating system supports the entire system logistics compound, the area that manages flows, operations and essential services. This is where supplies, maintenance and daily activities are coordinated, allowing the temporary city to function without interruption. But it is also the place that serves as a department store and where in the weeks preceding the Olympics the various federations sent the materials necessary for the athletes to compete in the Olympic races, such as bobsleigh, sleds and skis.

What happens after the Olympic Games: the model for future events

Once the Games are over, the village will come completely disassembled. The Fiames area will be returned to its original conditions, without permanent buildings or invasive infrastructures. The mobile homeinstead, they will have a second life: they will return to the open air hospitality market or can be reused in social settings, with the definitive intended use to be made official in the weeks following the end of the Paralympic Games. In this way, the value of the project does not end with the event, but extends over time, changing shape.

The Olympic and Paralympic village of Cortina d’Ampezzo, designed to be dismantled without leaving a trace, is not only an infrastructure designed and created for the Milan Cortina 2026 Games, but a global case study in terms of sustainability linked to major events.