How the Winter Olympics were born and when: history, origins and evolution of the Olympic Games

THE Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from Friday 6 to Sunday 22 February 2026. But what exactly are they? It is the most important global multi-sport event dedicated to the disciplines that take place on ice or snow. Established in 1924, they are held every four years, staggered from the summer games. The first edition was a Chamonix in France in 1924 as “International Winter Sports Week“.

Even before this event, many sports such as cross-country skiing or skating existed at the birth of the modern Summer Olympic Games, in 1896. In particular in the Scandinavian countries, but also in Great Britain, Germany, the USA and Canada, there were many competitive sporting activities practiced on snow or ice. Among the most popular sports in addition to skiing et al skating already mentioned, there was also thehockey. A first turning point occurred in 1908with the appearance of figure skating in the London Summer Olympic Games. In the 1920then, on the occasion of the Antwerp Olympics, hockey also appeared for the first time. It was certainly a big step forward. However, it was not until 1921 that the THAT IS voted for the actual constitution of the event that we recognize today as the Winter Olympic Games.

The Nordic Games before the birth of the Winter Olympics

The Baron De Coubertinrecognized as the father of the modern Olympics, had repeatedly expressed his desire to include snow and ice sports in the Games schedule, even before the single appearances mentioned previously. This desire, however, found more than a few resistence at the time and the reasons were essentially two: the difficulty of maintaining theuniversality of the venues (given the particular needs of the sports in question) and the opposition from the Scandinavian countrieswho were particularly keen to maintain prerogative over activities that they had always considered close to them.

As evidence of what has just been said, it is enough to remember that the Norwegians had built around the 1892, on the hill of the same name near Oslo, a center still today considered the temple of skiing and winter sports: Holmenkollen. But not only that, shortly thereafter in 1901the Swedish neighbors thanks to the will and influence of Viktor Balckorganized the first edition of Nordic Games. The Swedish officer and one of the first members of the International Olympic Committeecreated an event that was effectively a precursor to the Winter Olympics, in which various athletes competed in various disciplines such as cross-country skiing, ski jumping, downhill, curling, skeleton, hockey, etc.

The first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix

To the edition of 1920 Antwerp Olympics something extraordinary and meaningful from a sporting point of view happened. As mentioned, this event was the scene of the first Olympic appearance ofice hockey. This sport, already widespread in Europe, but consolidated in America and Canada, achieved great success, above all thanks to two matches in particular. The first was USA – Switzerland ended with an incredible result of 29-0while the second was the final won by Canada 2-0 against the Americans. In skating, in all its categories, the Scandinavians prevailed with a total domination of the medals.

The unexpected success of these races convinced even the most skeptical and so the THAT IS voted for the creation of what, in retrospect, were defined as i first Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix in 1924.

Ceremony at the first edition of the Winter Olympic Games in Chamonix 1924. Credit: CONI.it



In the French town at the foot of Mont Blanc they challenged each other 258 athletes (only 13 women) coming from 16 Different countries, compared to 91 National Olympic Committees and about 3000 current participants (of which 47% female) of Milan Cortina 2026.

The best placing for the blue team composed of 14 athletes, it was the sixth place in bobsleigh. The wait for the first gold, however, lasted about twenty years, but was well rewarded in 1948 to St. Moritz from Nino Biblea greengrocer by profession who triumphed in skeleton.

From then on, a history full of successes began for the Italian national team that it can currently boast 142 total medalsincluded 42 gold, and incredible athletes. After Cortina 1956 And Turin 2006we have reached the third Italian organization of the Winter Olympics and the collective hope is certainly to relive unforgettable moments of sport.