If when looking for a certain topic on Google you are annoyed by the box containing the synthetic response generated by the artificial intelligence of “Big G” – function called To the ovserviews – usually positioned above the organic results, know that you can deactivate it by resorting to some small temporary or definitive trick. In this study we explain to you How to avoid that in Google searches you will appear to be the responses of Ovserviews And to obtain only traditional results, namely the classic list of blue links, avoiding the automatic summaries generated by AI systems. The most immediate method is Add some strings At the end of the query research or use the “Web” card directly; Then there are more advanced solutions for those who want to set their browser (desktop or mobile) so that these changes are automatically applied to each research.

How to deactivate the google searches to the ovserviews

How to deactivate to the overviews temporarily

The exclusion of the results based on OVERVIEW can take place in various ways: let’s see them those that allow you to do this temporarily.

Use the filter (Tab) “Web”

An effective way to exclude the ovserviews is to force Google to use the web cardan alternative interface that shows only text linkwithout suggestions to, images or videos.

Add “-Noai” to research

Another rather simple way to avoid the appearance of Ai Ovserview’s box is to add “-Noai” to the research done on Google. As you can see from the following screenshot, the use of this very simple trick substantially changes the output provided by the famous search engine.

The addition of “-Noai” to Google searches makes the box dedicated to Ovserviews disappear, as can be seen from the right side of the screenshot.



How to deactivate the ovservatives permanently

The two solutions mentioned previously act on the single research. If you want to implement a solution that goes to hide Always The box with the answer generated by Ai Ovserview, you have to Change the browser settings To add a parameter that goes to act on all the searches done through Google. Just to give an example, these are the steps to follow on the popular Google Chrome.

Go to the section ⋮> Settings> Search engine> Manage search and search engines on sites (reachable also by gluing in the address bar Chrome: // Settings/Searchenens). Click on Add. Fill out the field Name with the voice Google (web)the field Shortcut with https://www.google.com/ and the field Url with {Google: Baseurl}/Search? Udm = 14 & q =%s. Click on ⋮ in correspondence with Google (web) and select Set as a default from the menu.