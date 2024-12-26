Run a backup of WhatsApp chats It is an essential procedure to protect messages and multimedia files from possible data loss. Regardless of whether you use an Android smartphone or an iPhone, WhatsApp offers built-in tools for saving conversations and attachments, allowing you to easily restore them when needed. On Android, backup is mainly done via Google Drive, while on iPhone you use iCloud. Both platforms allow you to choose between manual or automatic backups and, to ensure greater security, enable end-to-end encryption. Let’s see in more detail how to backup WhatsApp chats on Android and iPhone.

How to backup WhatsApp chats on Android

If you use a device AndroidWhatsApp chats and media files are backed up through Google Drive, a cloud storage service. Before you get started, make sure you have a active Google account on your device and the Google Play Services app installed. Furthermore, it is essential that there is sufficient free space both on your smartphone and in your Google account. Please note that backups include chats, media, and updates shared across WhatsApp channels, but exclude media from channels you are not an administrator of.

For set up recurring backupsopen the WhatsApp app, press the ⋮ button and select the item Settings in the menu. From here, select ChatTherefore Chat backup. Tap the Google account option (Backup to your Google account) and choose a backup frequency other than Never. For example, you can choose to save daily, weekly or monthly. If you don’t yet have a connected Google account, you will need to add one by entering your credentials.

Alternatively, if you prefer this as a solution, you can start a manual backup at any time. Always in the section Chat backupyou have to press on Run backups. If you want additional protection, it is possible enable an end-to-end encrypted backup. This feature creates an additional layer of security, making the data readable only to those who have a 64-digit password or encryption key. However, you need to remember this key: if you lose it, the backup will be unrecoverable.

How to backup WhatsApp chats on iPhone

If you have iPhoneknow that WhatsApp uses iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage service, to save conversations and multimedia files. Before activating the backup of WhatsApp chats, therefore, make sure you have space available both locally (therefore on the “iPhone”) and in your iCloud account, taking into account that, as indicated on this WhatsApp support page, «The available storage space on your iCloud account and iPhone is at least 2.05 times larger than the backup size». Also make sure you use the same phone number and iCloud account used to make the backup.

Enabling automatic backups on iPhone is simple: access the settings of WhatsApp, select the item Chat and then press on Chat backup. From here you can choose an automatic frequency — daily, weekly or monthly — and decide whether or not to include videos. It is important to know that videos require more storage space and may slow down the backup process.

If you prefer to start a manual backup, just tap Back up now on the same screen. For enable an end-to-end encrypted backuppress on the appropriate item and then press on Activate.

As with Android, backups include messages, media files and updates shared in WhatsApp channels, but exclude media files from channels if you are not an administrator.