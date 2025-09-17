How to calculate the cost of motorway tolls and what could change from January 2026

Starting from January 2026 the cost of motorway tolls In Italy it should decrease: to confirm it was the president of the transport regulation authority, Nicola Zaccheowhich has communicated the next entry into force of a new method of unitary calculation, which will depend on the investments actually made.

But, in practice, how is the cost of the motorway toll in Italy calculate? Today the figure, calculated by the transport adjustment authority, is obtained multiplying one unitary rate (which depends on the vehicle class, type of stretch and dealership) for the kilometers traveled from the vehicle on the motorway section. To this, then, there is also VAT to 22% and a rounding for excess and defect.

The new system will have to be approved in the coming weeks: according to Zaccheo, however, the real effects of this reduction will begin to see Between 2027 and 2028: These new measures aim to balance “the sustainability of investments and the sustainability of the costs of the user”, also introducing a right of reimbursement in the event of road construction sites.

What is the unitary rate and how much the highway in Italy costs

The motorway toll is nothing more than the amount that drivers are required to pay for the use of the highway: the proceeds of these tolls are then intended for Recovery of investments (already carried out or to be made), but also to the costs of modernization, management and maintenance of the motorway network.

As reported by Autostrade per l’Italia, the cost of the toll is established by theTransport adjustment authority Based on the state regulations and resolutions of the CIPE (Interministerial Committee for economic programming): to calculate the final amount of the toll, the so -called “unitary rate” must multiply by the kilometers actually traveled on the highways.

This unitary ratetherefore, is a variable coefficient applied to the motorway toll and which depends on:

Vehicle class (A, B, 3, 4, 5), which depends on the shape (i.e. the height of the vehicle on the perpendicular of the front axis) and the number of axes for vehicles with more than two axes. To be clear, a classic car is class A, while a truck with trailer can be class 4 or 5. In general, the higher the vehicle class is the higher the cost of the unitary rate.

which depends on the shape (i.e. the height of the vehicle on the perpendicular of the front axis) and the number of axes for vehicles with more than two axes. To be clear, a classic car is class A, while a truck with trailer can be class 4 or 5. In general, the higher the vehicle class is the higher the cost of the unitary rate. Characteristics of the motorway routes, on which the construction, management and maintenance of the sections affect. This is why i Mountain motorway stretches cost more, having a greater number of galleries and viaducts than the flat ones.

on which the construction, management and maintenance of the sections affect. This is why i having a greater number of galleries and viaducts than the flat ones. Concessionary company of trafficking: in the event that the motorway routes are managed by multiple companies, it is necessary to calculate the kilometers and unitary rates of each of these separately.

Specifically, in the traits of plains The unitary rate varies from 7 (class A) Ai 18 cents (class 5), while in the traits of mountain starts from 8 until 21 cents of euros.

To get an idea, take the motorway section into consideration Milan-bologna and that Milan-Aostaboth of about 200 km: in the first case, the cost of the toll for a class A vehicle is approximately 16 euros, In the second you arrive instead at 35 euros about (more than 40 euros if you travel the Mont Blanc tunnel).

To this calculation, then, the VAT must be added to 22% and the rounding, by excess or by defect, to 10 cents of euros. An additional amount is also intended for Anas (National Autonomous Company of the Roads), as required by laws 102/2009 and 122/2010. It is important to underline that in the final count of the kilometers, the junctions, the adduction braces and motorway sections are also included, and before and after the toll booth.

According to a study conducted by the Tollwayr company, Italy it is, together with France, among the European states with i dear motorway tolls: it must be said, however, that the high cost also depends on the morphology of the territory. In countries like ours, mainly mountainous or hilly, greater investments are necessary for the construction of the highways (which must include numerous galleries or viaducts), with inevitable repercussions on the cost paid by the drivers.

What could change from next January

According to the President of the Transport Regulation Authority, Nicola Zaccheostarting from January 2026, the cost of motorway tolls will be linked «to effective investments made». This new unitary calculation system, which will apply to both new concessions and in force, must be definitively approved in the coming weeks, and then enter into force starting next year. In other words, the unitary rate will be abolished, with the amount of the toll that will depend mainly on the investments actually made for the construction and the management of that highway.

According to Zaccheo, the change will have “a benefit for users”, with a lower cost of tolls, even if “the real effects will begin to see each other between 2027 and 2028”. At the same time, the right of reimbursement For drivers (calculated as a reduction in the toll itself) in the event of limitations to the use of the network due to road works.